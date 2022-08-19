Alabama football fans and media pundits heard from Jahmyr Gibbs in a presser for the first time since his arrival. On Friday, the transfer from Georgia Tech spoke about his transition to the Crimson Tide, his goal to win a national championship, and how he feels at home in Tuscaloosa. Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Ga., got to Alabama in the spring after recording 1,800 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. He excelled as a back, receiver, and kick return specialist. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder impressed coaches and teammates in spring practice, especially in Alabama’s spring game. Gibbs posted a 75-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium that had fans excited about him for the fall.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO