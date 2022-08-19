Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 19 DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB KJ Bolden has ‘close relationship’ with Alabama
Buford high school junior, KJ Bolden has a heavy interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bolden is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites, and he is considered one of the nation’s top junior prospects. Alabama offered the Buford product in December. He told Touchdown Alabama the Crimson Tide were one of his top schools after Buford defeated Thompson Friday.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 20 RB Jase McClellan
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Pete Golding is about to have his big year at Alabama, and here is why
Pete Golding has the pieces in place for a big year at Alabama in the fall. As a fifth-year defensive assistant, the 38-year-old play-caller has veteran leadership at all levels of the defense. Golding has experienced defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. The Crimson Tide has made it through preseason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s wide receiver room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Six Alabama players headline AP preseason All-America team
The Associated Press released its annual preseason All-America teams on Monday, and once against Alabama were well represented. The Crimson Tide saw a total of six players named between the two preseason teams with four coming on the first team which was the most by any other school. Coming in just behind Alabama was Ohio State with five total players named to the two teams with three earning first-team placement.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama QB Bryce Young inks NIL deal with Dr. Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ for this season
Football is his passion, but Bryce Young double as an actor?. This season, he will test out his versatility as the Alabama quarterback lands a massive NIL deal. Kristi Dosh of forbes.com says Dr. Pepper wants Young in its fifth season of ‘Fansville.’ The famous television commercial airs during college football season and features some prominent names. Brian Bosworth, an Oklahoma alum, returns as the sheriff in the commercial. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young will be in commercials for Nissan’s Heisman House and ‘Fansville.’ His focus is on winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, but Young is ready for camera time.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s second fall camp scrimmage
Alabama returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend to conduct its second scrimmage of fall camp. With now just one week to go before game week preparations for Utah State, Crimson Tide players had one final audition to the coaching staff to see who would end on top of the depth chart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Four Alabama players named Associated Press preseason All-America
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson were among four Alabama players recognized Monday as preseason Associated Press first-team All-Americans. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first team, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as an all-purpose player) and guard Emil Ekiyor were second-team picks.
tdalabamamag.com
Jahmyr Gibbs feels at home in Alabama’s running back room, wants a national championship
Alabama football fans and media pundits heard from Jahmyr Gibbs in a presser for the first time since his arrival. On Friday, the transfer from Georgia Tech spoke about his transition to the Crimson Tide, his goal to win a national championship, and how he feels at home in Tuscaloosa. Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Ga., got to Alabama in the spring after recording 1,800 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. He excelled as a back, receiver, and kick return specialist. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder impressed coaches and teammates in spring practice, especially in Alabama’s spring game. Gibbs posted a 75-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium that had fans excited about him for the fall.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman DL Jaheim Oatis continues to be a highlight in fall camp
Nick Saban has his best depth on the defensive line at Alabama for the first time since 2016. The Crimson Tide has several veterans, second-year players, and freshmen up front. Jaheim Oatis, a freshman from Columbia, Miss., has been the biggest highlight of preseason camp. As a four-star in the...
riverregionsports.com
Alabama Christian moving football games to Faulkner's stadium
Alabama Christian Academy will open the 2022 football season this Friday night with a home game, but it won’t be played at home. The Eagles are moving all of their home games to Faulkner University’s Hilyer Stadium as part of an agreement between the two programs. “It’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Traeshon Holden has next: Alabama receiver has big-time final scrimmage
Alabama has a deep rotation at the wide receiver position, but a veteran name is stepping up. Traeshon Holden, a junior, stood out for the Crimson Tide during Saturday’s scrimmage. In the final game-like practice of fall camp, Nick Saban told reporters Holden had four to five catches. The...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban evaluates Alabama’s second scrimmage
Alabama completed its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and head coach Nick Saban addressed the media following sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance. After an inconsistent showing last weekend, the wide receivers seemed to clear things up a bit today as Saban reported that...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes excited to run behind Alabama’s ‘big and mean’ 2023 OL class
Justice Haynes kicked off his senior campaign with a very impressive performance against a tough Thompson defense. Buford defeated the Warriors 38-7 in a game that was a defensive slugfest early on. Haynes finished the evening with more than 150 all-purpose yards, including a 97-yard kick return and a 22-yard touchdown run. He told Touchdown Alabama Thompson’s defense was the best one he ever went up against and gave props to five-star defensive end and Clemson commit, Peter Woods.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/20/alabama-receivers-stepping-up-defense-strong-second-scrimmage/">. A much more pleased Nick Saban took the podium Saturday after Alabama’s final scrimmage of fall camp. He discussed Seth McLaughlin (offensive lineman) and Eli Ricks (cornerback) getting held out, but he was happy with the...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Dylan Lonergan shakes off early mistakes, leads Brookwood to gutsy win
Alabama football’s four-star quarterback commit, Dylan Lonergan put up a gutsy performance against Norcross High School Saturday to lead Brookwood to a victory. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance, and we captured all of Lonergan’s big moments. Full highlights can be streamed below.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Comments / 0