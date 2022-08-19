Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy stopped his round to toss a fan's remote-controlled golf ball into the water
Rory McIlroy took a moment out of his day on Saturday at the BMW Championship to thwart a remote-controlled menace that had emerged from the crowd.
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?
The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
Washington Examiner
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card
A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Championship
The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
Golf.com
Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best
Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf Digest
Tom Weiskopf, acclaimed player and course architect, dies at 79 from pancreatic cancer
Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from a star-crossed playing career to critical success as a golf course designer, died at his home in Big Sky, Mont., on Saturday. Weiskopf was 79 and had been battling pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed with the disease in...
Golf.com
I needed to get the ‘baseball’ out of my swing. Here’s the best tip I received.
The comment came all the way back when I was playing a high school golf match, and a few things are in play here. Truth was, my opponent was right: I did play a lot of baseball growing up. And since I taught myself how to play golf, of course I would have a baseball influence, But the truth hurt. You don’t necessarily want to hear you’re a golfer with a baseball swing (or hear you’re a baseball player with a golf swing, for that matter.) The trash talk from a 16-year-old was pro level.
Golf Channel
Michelle Wie West looks back on hiding injuries from media, putting up 'front'
Throughout Michelle Wie West's career, she experienced the highs and lows of stardom. The former world No. 1, who gave birth in 2020, announced in June that she would be stepping away from the LPGA at 32 years old. The only other event she is planning to play is the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
PGA Tour Championship 2022: Where All 30 Players Will Begin the Staggered-Stroke FedEx Cup Playoffs Finale at East Lake Golf Club
A look at where all 30 players will begin the 2022 PGA Tour Championship to decide the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post PGA Tour Championship 2022: Where All 30 Players Will Begin the Staggered-Stroke FedEx Cup Playoffs Finale at East Lake Golf Club appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Shane Lowry on his caddie's sandals: 'Looked like Jesus out there' at BMW Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. – Shane Lowry may be the odd man out of finishing in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings, but he never lost his sense of humor. Before the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry hopped on his social media and posted a video of his caddie Brian Martin wearing a pair of Birkenstock sandals, noting he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday – Lowry shot 3-over 38 – “I got Jesus on the bag for the back.”
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
