Raiders Sign Defensive End Jordan Jenkins

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins as potential pass rush depth.

Even with having defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, there is still room for the Las Vegas Raiders to add more pass rush help.

That's what they did on Thursday, signing veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins, and in a corresponding move, releasing linebacker Kenny Young.

A third-round pick of the New York Jets in 2016, the former Georgia Bulldog has been able to hold a consistent role for the majority of his career so far.

Jenkins immediately stepped in to start 11 games in 2016, filling in at outside linebacker.

That's how most of his Jets tenure went, playing in New York from 2016-20, starting 62 games in that span.

Unfortunately for Jenkins, it was a situation where the Jets were never able to resemble having a good defense or a good team in that stretch of time.

That didn't change last season, when Jenkins left New York to sign with the Houston Texans, going on to have his worst season.

Jenkins played in only 11 games, starting none, and played the lowest percentage of his team's defensive snaps that he had in his career.

It might seem, based on that, that the Raiders just brought in an average backup, but Jenkins has produced before in his career.

Jenkins tied for the team lead in sacks for the Jets in 2018 with seven, and outright lead the Jets with eight sacks in 2019.

Those numbers might not jump off the page, but Jenkins was one of the few defenders the Jets had who could create any kind of consistent pressure.

Jenkins also has experience playing on special teams, which is a skill that could come in handy on a Raiders team that values versatility.

As long as Crosby and Jones are healthy, Jenkins would likely serve in a rotational role as another pass rusher to bring off the bench.

If he can be effective doing that, then the Raiders will likely be happy, and can feel secure knowing they have a a veteran with significant starting experience to go to in case they need to rely on him.

NBC Sports

49ers signing Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
