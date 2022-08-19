Effective: 2022-08-23 16:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST Tuesday. * At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott Valley, Prescott, Dewey-humboldt, Mayer, Poland Junction, Walker, Spring Valley, Groom Creek Subdivision, Cordes, Cordes Junction, Oak Knoll Village, Ponderosa Park, Cordes Lakes, Wilhoit, Lynx Lake Dam, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and Lower Wolf Creek Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 286. Interstate 17 between mile markers 258 and 270. State Route 89 between mile markers 296 and 306. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Grapevine Creek, Ash Creek, Brushy Wash, Poland Creek, Pine Creek, Hassayampa River, Little Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, Agua Fria River, Turkey Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, Yarber Wash, Chaparral Gulch, Hackberry Creek, Osborne Spring Wash, Lynx Creek, Cherry Creek, Kirkland Creek, Big Bug Creek, Antelope Creek, Tuscumbia Creek and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO