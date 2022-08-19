Read full article on original website
Complex
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
BET
5 Indie R&B/Soul Singers Keeping The Genre Alive
Like clockwork, conversations in regards to R&B and Soul music's commercial viability or mainstream relevance popped up again via social media. It started recently when Diddy asked a simple question on Twitter - “Who Killed R&B.” Of course, the tweet provided mixed responses. This eventually led the Bad Boy Records founder to pow-wow with R&B notables including Mary J. Blige, Tank and even Kehlani.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"
On Friday, The Game released his sprawling new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The album cycle has seen Game stirring up many of his old beefs. As such, the credits behind the rapper's classic record The Documentary have once more been under scrutiny. Just a few days ago, an old hard drive resurfaced with 50 Cent's demo of "Higher."
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Complex
Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat’
Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit’s past beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. In an interview with HipHopDX, Banks confirmed that the beef was nothing more than competition between the groups, and it was never that serious. He also explained how rappers today, while still competitive, aren’t quite as “cutthroat” as the older generation.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”
Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio. She wrote a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album
Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii. Yet another...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Stereogum
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show
Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
HipHopDX.com
Ja Rule Releasing New Music For 'Black Is Beautiful' NFT Project
Exclusive – Ja Rule’s status as a legend is forever etched in Hip Hop history. In a career that has spanned over 25 years, Ja has released several multi-platinum albums and racked up over 15 Top 40 Billboard hits to date. A native of Hollis, Queens, Ja first...
Stereogum
Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue
The stoner metal gods Sleep are bringing their swan song Dopesmoker to streaming platforms this Friday, and they’re releasing two new physical variants of the album in tandem with Third Man Records. One of those variants is your standard black vinyl situation and can be pre-ordered starting Friday. The other variant includes “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” from Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis encapsulated in PVC. That’s right: They pressed weed into their album.
The Break Presents – Stunna Gambino
All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."
Stereogum
Watch Goose Cover The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” At Red Rocks
In June, Connecticut indie-jammers Goose released their third studio album, Dripfield, and they’re currently out on tour in support. Thursday night (August 18), Goose hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where they performed a gorgeous and lengthy cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” which appeared on the National’s 2010 classic High Violet. Watch some fan-shot footage below, and thanks to Chet S. for the tip!
