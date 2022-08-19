ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs Lions: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 2

By Cody Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvKCQ_0hNYqr9W00

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up two days of joint practices with the Detroit Lions and will finish the second week of the preseason on Saturday.

Joint practices are much more intense and give a better look into what a player will look like in the regular season. Because of that, it should be no surprise that Frank Reich announced that most of the starters won’t be playing on Saturday.

“There might be one or two exceptions to that to where we think we need to because of depth and how many guys have to play, but for the most part, the ones will not play,” said Reich on Thursday.

There might not be much to take from this Week 2 preseason game but here are five things to watch for:

1

The ones won't play but what about Alec Pierce and Nick Cross?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueQCI_0hNYqr9W00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

When the Colts starters played against the Buffalo Bills, it was apparent that the coaching staff currently views Alec Pierce and Nick Cross as starters on this team. But, do they think the first-year players are far enough in the process where they can sit out a preseason game?

They wouldn’t be the first rookies to sit out a preseason game but it’s not that common to see second and third-round players missing reps during this time of the year.

My guess is that these two are the “one or two” exceptions that Frank Reich mentioned since the two are still working on getting acclimated to the next level.

If Pierce and Cross don’t come out in pads on Saturday then that’s a very telling sign that the pair is picking up the system in a timely manner and have earned their coach’s trust early.

2

How do the quarterbacks look?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHKFE_0hNYqr9W00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Colts don’t want to know what the team will look like if anything happened to Matt Ryan but having an insurance plan they can trust will help them sleep better at night. According to Frank Reich, Nick Foles will play about a quarter and Sam Ehlinger will play for a quarter or quarter-and-a-half. Then Jack Coach will wrap up the contest on Saturday.

Foles was brought in to be that safety blanket but based on practice reports and the Bills game, he’s been up-and-down with his performance throughout camp. The former Super Bowl MVP is supposed to be that steady presence and should look more in command when he’s facing backups.

Ehlinger was the one that looked more ready for the moment in the Bills game and was the best performer for the Colts last week. If he can carry that momentum over to the Lions game then he will continue to make his case for a spot on the final roster and possibly an audition for the backup role.

3

Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfQpK_0hNYqr9W00
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The tight end group took a hit this week when Andrew Ogletree tore his ACL in practice on Wednesday. The rookie was putting together a strong preseason to get the third spot on the depth chart and his coaches had plans for him within the offense. His injury puts more pressure on Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods to take their game up to the next level.

Granson did show some good things against the Bills but still deals with his moments with drops. The second-year player will get plenty of opportunities to be a contributor in two-tight end sets but if he can’t be more consistent then he will lose the trust of Matt Ryan and Frank Reich.

Woods was originally thought to be the third tight end entering training camp but due to his early struggles, he was fourth on the depth chart. The third-round rookie did get a touchdown grab and he is coming off a strong week of practice.

Woods will need to continue that against the Lions on Saturday to earn more keep amongst the coaching staff. This is a good opportunity for the pair to flash their abilities and show they can be a reliable threat in the offense.

4

Do the receivers rebound?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWlfY_0hNYqr9W00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

One of the talking points exiting the Bills matchup was about the struggles of the passing attack from the Colts. While there are questions if Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell will see the field on Saturday. The depth behind them competing for the final spots in the receiving room will be looking to create separation for a place on the final roster ahead of the last week of the preseason.

Ashton Dulin has his spot on the roster but will be looking to carve out a larger role for this season. Keke Coutee didn’t practice all week due to a groin injury and is likely out on Saturday. This could impact his chances if he does remain out heading into September.

This opens up an opportunity for Mike Strachan. The second-year player is off the PUP list and will be making his preseason debut against the Lions. Last year’s preseason star has a path to regain momentum and climb the depth chart.

Dezmon Patmon has been relatively quiet throughout August and the third-year receiver could use a good performance to keep himself in the mind of the front office.

The young receivers will be looking to bounce back this week and if they don’t then the screams for a veteran will get a lot louder over the weekend.

5

What's the overall depth look like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQICZ_0hNYqr9W00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It’s no secret that football is a game of attrition. While the top of the Colts roster looks like a championship-caliber team, at points throughout the season, they will need the depth of the roster to shine. Players like Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed might have to fill in for Shaquille Leonard if he’s not ready for the season opener.

Last season saw starters get hurt in the cornerback and safety rooms. That ended up costing the team games because there wasn’t much promise behind them. Will players like Marvell Tell III, Rodney Thomas II, and Dallis Flowers show they can be ready for the moment?

Chris Ballard loves himself some depth in the trenches. Look for Dayo Odeyingbo, Eric Johnson, Kameron Cline, and Curtis Brooks to earn their role in the defensive rotation.

The French Fries combo (Wesley French, Will Fries) will be looking to secure their spots as depth to the interior offensive lineman. My eyes will be on Bernhard Raimann. The third-round rookie’s development will likely be leaned on at some point this season.

The top half of the 53-man roster is locked in for the front office but the backend will be debated between the front office and coaching staff over the next couple of weeks. Saturday could make-or-break opportunities for the young players on the team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers name Baker Mayfield their starting QB, will face Saints in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers have finally come to the conclusion that many people have expected for a while now, and named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. The starting quarterbacks of the NFC South are now set with Mayfield in Carolina, Marcus Mariota leading the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston quarterback the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady returning from another hiatus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Tom Brady returns to Bucs practice

After an 11-day absence for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice Monday. The Bucs are preparing for Saturday’s preseason finale, a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, before turning their attention to Week 1 of the regular season in Dallas against the Cowboys. Here’s...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Mike Strachan
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade Nick Mullens to the Vikings

Remember when, just a week ago, someone made the case that Kellen Mond had inched closer to winning the backup quarterback job in Minnesota?. The Vikings have executed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to Las Vegas for quarterback Nick Mullens.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers reach injury settlement with TE Dominique Dafney

The Green Bay Packers and tight end Dominique Dafney have agreed to an injury settlement, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dafney was waived-injured last week, went unclaimed on waivers and reverted back to the Packers’ injured reserve list. With an injury settlement, Dafney and the Packers will officially part ways, giving the team a financial benefit (settlement cost is less than paying a player on injured reserve all season) and the player a chance to catch on elsewhere this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zaire Franklin#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Nittany Lions make The Draft Network’s Top 100

College football is officially back this week and with that, the talk of the NFL draft also heats up. James Franklin and his staff have had 40 Nittany Lions go from State College to the NFL. This year there are bound to be more but two are sticking out to The Draft Network as top 100 players. One is someone we have seen a lot in mock drafts lately, Joey Porter Jr. The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Joey Porter, he has quietly carved out a very solid career at State College. Now as he approaches the NFL, teams, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens’ 22-game preseason winning streak

Ravens are flying in preseason (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) The Baltimore Ravens are currently riding an NFL record 22-game winning streak in preseason. They will look to make it 23 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the final game of the preseason. Here's a look back at thew current streak, which began in 2016...2016: Ravens 22, Panthers 19 Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY SportsRavens 19, Colts 18 Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY SportsRavens 30, Lions 9 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY SportsRavens 23, Saints 14 Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports2017: Ravens 23, Commanders 3 (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Ravens 31, Dolphins 7 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Ravens 13,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions hold player-run practice with no coaches

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field at the team’s facility in Allen Park on Monday, but this was no typical practice session. Head coach Dan Campbell and his assistants turned the practice over to the players themselves. Campbell himself stood and observed but did little other than just watching. Assistant coaches from Duce Staley to Aubrey Pleasant did not venture to the field. Players handled everything.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy