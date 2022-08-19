Colts vs Lions: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up two days of joint practices with the Detroit Lions and will finish the second week of the preseason on Saturday.

Joint practices are much more intense and give a better look into what a player will look like in the regular season. Because of that, it should be no surprise that Frank Reich announced that most of the starters won’t be playing on Saturday.

“There might be one or two exceptions to that to where we think we need to because of depth and how many guys have to play, but for the most part, the ones will not play,” said Reich on Thursday.

There might not be much to take from this Week 2 preseason game but here are five things to watch for:

1

The ones won't play but what about Alec Pierce and Nick Cross?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

When the Colts starters played against the Buffalo Bills, it was apparent that the coaching staff currently views Alec Pierce and Nick Cross as starters on this team. But, do they think the first-year players are far enough in the process where they can sit out a preseason game?

They wouldn’t be the first rookies to sit out a preseason game but it’s not that common to see second and third-round players missing reps during this time of the year.

My guess is that these two are the “one or two” exceptions that Frank Reich mentioned since the two are still working on getting acclimated to the next level.

If Pierce and Cross don’t come out in pads on Saturday then that’s a very telling sign that the pair is picking up the system in a timely manner and have earned their coach’s trust early.

2

How do the quarterbacks look?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Colts don’t want to know what the team will look like if anything happened to Matt Ryan but having an insurance plan they can trust will help them sleep better at night. According to Frank Reich, Nick Foles will play about a quarter and Sam Ehlinger will play for a quarter or quarter-and-a-half. Then Jack Coach will wrap up the contest on Saturday.

Foles was brought in to be that safety blanket but based on practice reports and the Bills game, he’s been up-and-down with his performance throughout camp. The former Super Bowl MVP is supposed to be that steady presence and should look more in command when he’s facing backups.

Ehlinger was the one that looked more ready for the moment in the Bills game and was the best performer for the Colts last week. If he can carry that momentum over to the Lions game then he will continue to make his case for a spot on the final roster and possibly an audition for the backup role.

3

Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods performance

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The tight end group took a hit this week when Andrew Ogletree tore his ACL in practice on Wednesday. The rookie was putting together a strong preseason to get the third spot on the depth chart and his coaches had plans for him within the offense. His injury puts more pressure on Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods to take their game up to the next level.

Granson did show some good things against the Bills but still deals with his moments with drops. The second-year player will get plenty of opportunities to be a contributor in two-tight end sets but if he can’t be more consistent then he will lose the trust of Matt Ryan and Frank Reich.

Woods was originally thought to be the third tight end entering training camp but due to his early struggles, he was fourth on the depth chart. The third-round rookie did get a touchdown grab and he is coming off a strong week of practice.

Woods will need to continue that against the Lions on Saturday to earn more keep amongst the coaching staff. This is a good opportunity for the pair to flash their abilities and show they can be a reliable threat in the offense.

4

Do the receivers rebound?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

One of the talking points exiting the Bills matchup was about the struggles of the passing attack from the Colts. While there are questions if Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell will see the field on Saturday. The depth behind them competing for the final spots in the receiving room will be looking to create separation for a place on the final roster ahead of the last week of the preseason.

Ashton Dulin has his spot on the roster but will be looking to carve out a larger role for this season. Keke Coutee didn’t practice all week due to a groin injury and is likely out on Saturday. This could impact his chances if he does remain out heading into September.

This opens up an opportunity for Mike Strachan. The second-year player is off the PUP list and will be making his preseason debut against the Lions. Last year’s preseason star has a path to regain momentum and climb the depth chart.

Dezmon Patmon has been relatively quiet throughout August and the third-year receiver could use a good performance to keep himself in the mind of the front office.

The young receivers will be looking to bounce back this week and if they don’t then the screams for a veteran will get a lot louder over the weekend.

5

What's the overall depth look like?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It’s no secret that football is a game of attrition. While the top of the Colts roster looks like a championship-caliber team, at points throughout the season, they will need the depth of the roster to shine. Players like Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed might have to fill in for Shaquille Leonard if he’s not ready for the season opener.

Last season saw starters get hurt in the cornerback and safety rooms. That ended up costing the team games because there wasn’t much promise behind them. Will players like Marvell Tell III, Rodney Thomas II, and Dallis Flowers show they can be ready for the moment?

Chris Ballard loves himself some depth in the trenches. Look for Dayo Odeyingbo, Eric Johnson, Kameron Cline, and Curtis Brooks to earn their role in the defensive rotation.

The French Fries combo (Wesley French, Will Fries) will be looking to secure their spots as depth to the interior offensive lineman. My eyes will be on Bernhard Raimann. The third-round rookie’s development will likely be leaned on at some point this season.

The top half of the 53-man roster is locked in for the front office but the backend will be debated between the front office and coaching staff over the next couple of weeks. Saturday could make-or-break opportunities for the young players on the team.