Stereogum
Alice Boman – “Feels Like A Dream” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
The Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has been putting out music for nearly a decade, and Mike Hadreas, the musician known to most of us as Perfume Genius, is a fan. This fall, Boman will release The Space Between, the new album that she recorded with Charli XCX/Robyn collaborator Patrik Berger. For the new single “Feels Like A Dream,” Boman teams up with Perfume Genius.
Stereogum
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Perform Together At Central Park Tour Closer
For the past month, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have all been on the road together on The Wild Hearts Tour, an event where each of them played a set and often came out to perform with each other. That tour wrapped up this past weekend with...
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.
Stereogum
Danny Brown – “Winter”
It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.
Stereogum
The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, & More Appear In New The Idol Teaser
The Idol, HBO’s upcoming show that was co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, is set to premiere later this year. Last month, we got a first teaser trailer for it, and today we’re getting another one, which debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Stereogum
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years
My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them. First up they did...
Stereogum
Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue
The stoner metal gods Sleep are bringing their swan song Dopesmoker to streaming platforms this Friday, and they’re releasing two new physical variants of the album in tandem with Third Man Records. One of those variants is your standard black vinyl situation and can be pre-ordered starting Friday. The other variant includes “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” from Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis encapsulated in PVC. That’s right: They pressed weed into their album.
Stereogum
The National – “Weird Goodbyes” (Feat. Bon Iver)
The National and Bon Iver have a long track record of collaboration on all kinds of projects, including Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s side band Big Red Machine, the Eaux Claires festival, the 37d03d artist collective and record label, etc. Since the release of the National’s I Am Easy To Find and Bon Iver’s i,i in 2019, the two bands’ histories have become even more intertwined via their participation in the Taylor Swift Extended Universe. And now they’ve recorded a collaborative single using their most well-known monikers.
Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: John Darnielle
Nobody, not one single person on this planet, has had a career quite like that of John Darnielle. In 1991, Darnielle, a college student and recovering addict, started recording the songs that he’d written, using a boom box to tape himself braying poetically over his own acoustic guitar. Darnielle called himself the Mountain Goats, and the tape hiss on his songs were nearly as aesthetically integral to those early records as the sound of Darnielle’s spirited holler. For many years, the Mountain Goats were an object of cult fascination that didn’t make enough money for Darnielle to quit his job as a psychiatric nurse. Decades later, Darnielle is a respected man of letters, and the Mountain Goats are an indie rock institution.
Stereogum
Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience
Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to be invited onstage during a show, the band might let you sing for / with them, like that time the Strokes had a fan sing “Ode To The Mets.” And then there’s what happened at a Thundercat show earlier this week. During Thundercat’s Tuesday night performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, a fan in the audience somehow got past security, jumped onstage mid-song and hugged Thundercat, forcing him to pause the show.
Stereogum
Babehoven – “I’m On Your Team”
The dreamy indie rock act Babehoven first appeared on this site in 2018, when they were getting to release their debut EP Sleep. Since then, Babehoven have released a few more EPs, and they’ve also gone through some geographic and lineup changes. Whereas band mastermind Maya Bon was formerly based in Portland and LA, she’s now all set up in Hudson, New York. And where Babehoven was once a full band, it’s now primarily the team of Maya Bon and producer Ryan Albert.
Stereogum
Bitchin Bajas – “Amorpha”
Longstanding Chicago experimentalists Bitchin Bajas will return very soon with a new EP called Bajascillators. Out less than two weeks from now, the project brings together four lengthy instrumentals designed to play off each other as “phases in perfect flow… wave after wave of. analogue synth tones and...
