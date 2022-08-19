ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mycanyonlake.com

County Reports 224 New COVID-19 Deaths Aug. 12-18.

Comal County’s Public Health Department reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 12-18. In a statement, the county also said eight COVID-positive patients were hospitalized during the seven-day data collection period. No deaths were reported. The total number of cases reported in the county since March 2020 is...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KVUE

RADAR: Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect

AUSTIN, Texas — *A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Travis and Williamson counties.*. After a brief drying trend over the weekend, we go back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin 911 staffing shortages leave citizens on hold during crises

Austin 911 operators are sounding the alarm on a critical staffing shortage. At any given time, a citizen could call 911 in an emergency and have to wait minutes for someone to answer the phone. During the first six months of 2022 alone, callers have collectively spent more than six years on hold trying to get help.
AUSTIN, TX

