mycanyonlake.com
County Reports 224 New COVID-19 Deaths Aug. 12-18.
Comal County’s Public Health Department reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 12-18. In a statement, the county also said eight COVID-positive patients were hospitalized during the seven-day data collection period. No deaths were reported. The total number of cases reported in the county since March 2020 is...
'One pill that ended their lives': Austin moms on a mission to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas — A report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office found drug overdoses are the No. 1 cause of accidental death in our community. To shed some light on this issue, three Austin mothers organized a walk on Sunday to educate the public and raise awareness of the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths.
KVUE
RADAR: Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — *A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Travis and Williamson counties.*. After a brief drying trend over the weekend, we go back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.
South Austin neighbors concerned about water leak
Neighbors in south Austin were worried about a water leak was gushing for more than 24 hours.
KVUE
Pine Pond Fire in Bastrop County now 100% contained, officials say
The fire burned through 700 acres. Officials still don't know the cause.
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
Travis County seeking poll workers for November elections
Ahead of elections, Travis County said it was trying to fill polling location positions.
CBS Austin
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Trauma alert issued after motorcycle, dog collision, EMS says
EMS responded to the collision at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 14700 block of FM 1100 Road in Manor. That's between Giese Lane and Manda Road.
Parts of FM 812 reopen after two-vehicle crash
FM 812 is now open between Williford Lane and Peterson Road after a two-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
‘I can’t even go into town’: Neighbors in southeast Travis County call on leaders to find traffic solution
A Travis County spokesperson told KXAN county leaders are working with "interested parties" to come up with a solution to the problem.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
CBS Austin
Austin 911 staffing shortages leave citizens on hold during crises
Austin 911 operators are sounding the alarm on a critical staffing shortage. At any given time, a citizen could call 911 in an emergency and have to wait minutes for someone to answer the phone. During the first six months of 2022 alone, callers have collectively spent more than six years on hold trying to get help.
fox7austin.com
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27
KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
Ken Casaday retiring from APD, Austin Police Association
Casaday told KXAN that he plans to stay in law enforcement and that "another job opportunity opened up."
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
