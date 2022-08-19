Four Winds Casinos and Panzica Building Corporation raise money for Beacon Children’s Hospital at their annual Grapes on the Green

Read full article on original website
Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital
Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters
Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
Lubeznik’s 40th Arts Festival Offers New Ways For Everyone to Have Fun
Even with the morning showers, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts 40th Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 was an event no one wanted to miss out on. Families and friends from all over the Region came out to enjoy all the new things Lubeznik had added to its annual festival.
The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart
The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
