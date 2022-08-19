ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills fans came together for TE Dawson Knox, honoring late brother Luke with cancer charity donations

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WoQC_0hNYkifb00

Few fanbases rally around a good cause like the diehards that back the Buffalo Bills. Bills Mafia has risen up to donate to charity when things are good. They gave more than $442,000 to Andy Dalton’s (poorly managed) non-profit after Dalton’s Bengals upset the Ravens in the final game of 2017 to send Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

They rise up when things are bad as well. Bills fanatics donated more than half a million dollars to the Oishei Children’s Hospital to honor quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother after her passing. Now, following the entirely-too-soon death of tight end Dawson Knox’s brother — Luke Knox, 22, was a tight end and linebacker at Florida International University — Bills Mafia has banded together once more.

This time, the recipient is P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer, a Buffalo-based charity that offers financial, emotional, and practical support to families facing childhood cancer in Western New York. It’s a non-profit the Bills’ Knox had supported in the past with his line of “Knox Sox.” In one day, Buffalo fans had given more than $95,000 in donations to help these families, most of them coming in $16.88 amounts that represented the jersey numbers each player wore on the field.

P.U.N.T. was “overwhelmed” by this generosity.

Anyone looking to make a donation to P.U.N.T., from Bills fans to anyone hoping to help families dealing with tragedy in the Buffalo area, can do so at the organization’s official donations page.

BUFFALO, NY
