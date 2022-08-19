Read full article on original website
3 Blues Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Blues are entering what should prove to be a pivotal season for this franchise. If they come out the gates strong and are contending, then they will go all-in at the trade deadline. Alternatively, if they start off slow and contending doesn’t seem like a realistic option, we may see general manager Doug Armstrong part ways with some familiar pieces near the trade deadline. Here are three piping-hot, but realistic, takes on the Blues for the upcoming season.
Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview
The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
3 Sabres Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane. One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
Lightning Found Important Cap Savings With Bellemare
At the start of the 2021 Free Agency period, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made a number of moves to bring in low-cost depth to his roster. Two of these signings brought veteran players looking for more shots at a Stanley Cup to Tampa Bay on identical two-year, $1 million per year contracts, where they could play in a smaller but still impactful role for the franchise.
3 Winnipeg Jets Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was a disappointment, as they came into the season considered a Stanley Cup contender but drastically underperformed, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoff picture. As such, various players underperformed or had less impact on the team than expected,...
Windsor Spitfires: 3 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23
After earning a trip to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship Series last season, the Windsor Spitfires see numerous graduates heading into 2022-23. This means roster changes and players needing to step up, including three who are ready to take their game to a new level. With training camp starting...
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Gabe Vilardi
I kicked off the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series with Arthur Kaliyev a few days ago, and now it’s time for Gabe Vilardi. The team’s 2017 11th overall pick who’s struggled at times throughout his NHL career. What will his 2022-23 season look like and what expectations should there be for him?
Senators’ Greig & Ostapchuk’s WJC Success Showcases Potential
In a tournament overshadowed by developments off the ice, a pair of prospects from the Ottawa Senators played an important role in helping Team Canada secure the 2022 World Junior Championship title. While the likes of Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard attracted the lion’s share of attention, Ridly Greig and...
Maple Leafs Forwards 5-on-5 Production in 2021-22: Surprises
In this post, we’ll look at the overall scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs forwards for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a chart of the scoring of the Maple Leafs’ 12 forwards, from highest scorer to lowest scorer. RankPlayerGoalsAssistsPoints. #1Auston Matthews6046106. #2Mitch Marner356297. #3William Nylander344680. #4John Tavares274976. #5Michael...
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas, Tavares, Nylander & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what seems – in the light of the recent history of signings – to be Kyle Dubas’ conservative style in terms of the length of contracts. I have to admit that, in my thinking, I have been pondering what Jon Steitzer of LeafsNation said about Dubas being more of a “card counter” than a gambler.
Flames Looking to Prove 2021-22 Was No Fluke
The Battle of Alberta officially kicked off on Oct. 22, 1980, when the Calgary Flames visited the Edmonton Oilers at Northlands Coliseum. The Oilers won the first game, 5-3, in what would become one of the league’s most intense rivalries, as the two teams represented the Campbell Conference (now the Western Conference) in the Stanley Cup Final from 1983-1990, winning six of the decade’s 10 titles.
NHL’s Under-The-Radar 30-Goal Scorers From 2021-22
Every season, there are good players on bad, even awful, teams that go unnoticed. They might have a career year, but on a struggling team, fans don’t always pay attention. Such is the way in the NHL which, more than other leagues, requires great teams to make the playoffs and elite teams to win the Stanley Cup, thus diminishing the power of an individual star.
Senators’ Järventie Redeems Himself Offensively at 2022 WJC
The World Junior Championship tournament is notorious for elevating expectations to unreasonable levels, and, on the other end of the spectrum, placing unwarranted question marks around players. Ottawa Senators’ prospect Roby Järventie may have accomplished both with respect to his offensive play during his two World Junior Championship tournaments.
Canucks Prospect Report: Jurmo, Lekkerimaki, Myrenberg & More
Welcome to the first Vancouver Canucks Prospect Report of the 2022-23 season. This edition will be very World Juniors-centric as top prospects Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo all suited up for their respective nations with varying degrees of success. Meanwhile, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Connor Lockhart was dealt from the Erie Otters to the Peterborough Petes and Lucas Forsell and Jonathan Myrenberg will be striving to make their marks on the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and HockeyAllsvenskan respectively, in hopes of earning a spot on Sweden’s 2023 WJC team.
2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: McCann, Tanev & Beniers
Hello, Seattle Kraken nation, I am back with another edition of Kraken Report Cards! Today’s edition will take a look at a trio of forwards who fans should be very excited about this upcoming season. One of these players had a breakout year for the team last season, while another just got his feet wet in the NHL. The third player is someone who, if you’ve followed my coverage and listened to the THW What’s Kraken podcast, you know I’m a huge fan of.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Capitals, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs have reached out to the Chicago Blackhawks about Patrick Kane. Meanwhile, there is chatter that the Calgary Flames are not done adding and could be looking to make a trade for a winger. Nicklas Backstrom talks...
Flames’ Brad Treliving Has Saved the Battle of Alberta
The moves made by Calgary Flames’ general manager Brad Treliving has kept the team competitive when the cards were stacked against them. It appeared as though the Flames were on an upward trajectory after finishing last season with 111 points and winning the Pacific Division before their top two players suddenly didn’t want to play for the team anymore. We finally experienced the first Battle of Alberta playoff series since 1991 and even though the Flames came up short, it didn’t disappoint. With the Edmonton Oilers getting better at each position, the Flames had to match that to keep the heated rivalry alive and did just that.
