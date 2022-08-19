ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Aaron Donald Plans to Honor 2-Year Rams Contract Following Retirement Buzz

Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season. "I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."
Bleacher Report

Hooters Signs 51 CFB Offensive Linemen from LSU, Oklahoma, More to NIL Contracts

The Hooters restaurant chain has signed 51 college football players to name, image and likeness deals, all offensive linemen from 10 different schools. "For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release, via ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."
Bleacher Report

ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season

The ACC is headlined by exceptional quarterbacks and stars on the defensive line, making the conference one of the most unpredictable in college football. There's been a recent cloud over the ACC with rumors surrounding conference realignment, so 2022 should give the college football world a sense of where they stand.
Bleacher Report

Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Mullens. <br><br>The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL...
Bleacher Report

Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Sports 'LJ' Crown Logo Implanted on Tooth in Photo

Branding opportunities are everywhere when you're The King. Even, it turns out, inside your own mouth. LeBron James was photographed with his signature logo implanted on one of his teeth:. The future Hall of Famer has been keeping busy this offseason, whether it is appearing at Drew League or CrawOver...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

There are a lot of different ways to play fantasy football. Maybe your league redrafts teams every year, or perhaps you play a dynasty format in which you keep players. Maybe you prefer the points-per-reception scoring format. A lot of leagues are at least slightly different in some way. So,...
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Has HC Thibodeau 'Ecstatic'; Feels He Can Be a B+ Player

Count New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau among those who are excited about the team's decision to add guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the Knicks coach is ecstatic about Brunson's arrival. He thinks he can turn Brunson from "a B-minus player to a B-plus player." The key is teaching him to become a sharper defender despite being undersized."
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Ben Simmons cleared for three-on-three activities

Ben Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While there’s plenty of uncertainty whether Kevin Durant will ever suit up for the Nets, Simmons appears on track to finally make his Brooklyn debut. Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season may nearly be here, but there is still plenty of time for teams around the league to talk shop and swing trades. Notable players could be on the move based on training camp and preseason results. With positional battles being settled and depth charts being sorted, franchises may seek to clear a logjam by offloading some veteran talent who may otherwise ride the pine.
