Aaron Donald Plans to Honor 2-Year Rams Contract Following Retirement Buzz
Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season. "I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."
Hooters Signs 51 CFB Offensive Linemen from LSU, Oklahoma, More to NIL Contracts
The Hooters restaurant chain has signed 51 college football players to name, image and likeness deals, all offensive linemen from 10 different schools. "For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release, via ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."
WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics
Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals. The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics. With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas...
ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season
The ACC is headlined by exceptional quarterbacks and stars on the defensive line, making the conference one of the most unpredictable in college football. There's been a recent cloud over the ACC with rumors surrounding conference realignment, so 2022 should give the college football world a sense of where they stand.
Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Mullens. <br><br>The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL...
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Raiders Rumors: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly come to an end after one year. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Las Vegas plans to release Drake. He appeared in 12 games for the team in 2021 with two starts. Josina Anderson of CBS...
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Peter King Discusses Justin Herbert, Chargers' Potential Contract Negotiations
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, but Peter King of NBC Sports doesn't think Deshaun Watson's deal will be a model:. "Just a gut feeling after being around the Chargers for two days: The Deshaun Watson fully guaranteed $230-million contract won’t...
Lakers' LeBron James Sports 'LJ' Crown Logo Implanted on Tooth in Photo
Branding opportunities are everywhere when you're The King. Even, it turns out, inside your own mouth. LeBron James was photographed with his signature logo implanted on one of his teeth:. The future Hall of Famer has been keeping busy this offseason, whether it is appearing at Drew League or CrawOver...
NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice
There are a lot of different ways to play fantasy football. Maybe your league redrafts teams every year, or perhaps you play a dynasty format in which you keep players. Maybe you prefer the points-per-reception scoring format. A lot of leagues are at least slightly different in some way. So,...
Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Has HC Thibodeau 'Ecstatic'; Feels He Can Be a B+ Player
Count New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau among those who are excited about the team's decision to add guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the Knicks coach is ecstatic about Brunson's arrival. He thinks he can turn Brunson from "a B-minus player to a B-plus player." The key is teaching him to become a sharper defender despite being undersized."
NFL Rumors: Ravens Offer Lamar Jackson a Contract Bigger Than Kyler Murray Received
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly facing a "big, uphill battle" in getting a contract extension in place with Lamar Jackson before Week 1. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided an update on negotiations Sunday, saying the Ravens have eclipsed the five-year, $230.5 million extension signed by Kyler Murray. "It's a...
Nets' Ben Simmons cleared for three-on-three activities
Ben Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While there’s plenty of uncertainty whether Kevin Durant will ever suit up for the Nets, Simmons appears on track to finally make his Brooklyn debut. Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Receives 'Glowing' Praise for Offseason Workouts
Anthony Edwards appears to be gearing up for a third-year leap. Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic reported there have been "glowing" compliments of Edwards' offseason work with training camp a month away. "I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have...
1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season may nearly be here, but there is still plenty of time for teams around the league to talk shop and swing trades. Notable players could be on the move based on training camp and preseason results. With positional battles being settled and depth charts being sorted, franchises may seek to clear a logjam by offloading some veteran talent who may otherwise ride the pine.
NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies Amid Rumor They Won't Offer JJJ, Bane in Kevin Durant Trade
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both important players on a young and talented Memphis Grizzlies team that could realistically challenge for a championship in the coming seasons. But they aren't Kevin Durant. Nobody had to tell NBA Twitter that after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported...
