Kiviranta saw a big step back in 2021-22. The playoff hero of 2020 followed that up in 2021 with a pretty solid season, tallying six goals and five assists in 26 games. However, he was unable to continue to build on that last season, getting just one goal and six assists in 56 games. That's a significant drop. Kiviranta also saw his time on ice fall from 13:56 to 9:31 a game. Part of that was the emergence of players like Jacob Peterson, Marian Studenic and Vladislav Namestnikov, and part of that was the fact Kiviranta was simply not as effective in being a "pain in the butt," as coach Rick Bowness used to say.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO