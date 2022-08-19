Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Islanders, Lamoriello remain confident after quiet offseason
GM looked into 'many different options' but cost of moves was too high. The New York Islanders didn't make many offseason moves because the cost was too high, but they like where they are entering the season. "There's no disappointment with where we're at because we feel very good about...
NHL
Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers, Tortorella says
Defenseman played four games in 2021-22, has 'multilayered' lower-body injury. Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a "multilayered" issue involving the "complex of the whole pelvic region."
NHL
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kaprizov ranks No. 2 among left wings; Fleury top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Minnesota Wild. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Yardbarker
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
Yardbarker
Random Thoughts: Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, and the Battle of Alberta
It’s been a couple of weeks but I’m back with a fresh dose of Random Thoughts to clear my brain out and get your help to make sense of everything that’s going on around the NHL. SAM GAGNER ROUND 3?. I’m going to start this chunk of...
NHL
Islanders Sign Romanov
Alexander Romanov has signed a three-year contract. The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Alexander Romanov has signed a three-year contract. Romanov, 22, scored 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 79 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens. The Moscow native averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game during his second NHL campaign.
Yardbarker
Bruins Replacing Lazar’s Grit & Energy Will Not Be Easy
At the trade deadline in April of 2021, the Boston Bruins acquired former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. Also part of the return going to Boston with Hall in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a draft pick was forward Curtis Lazar. The big name in the deal, however, was Hall and not much attention was on Lazar.
NHL
Dobson, Romanov each signs three-year contract with Islanders
Defensemen were restricted free agents; Bellows also get new deal. Noah Dobson signed a three-year contract with the New York Islanders on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He had NHL career highs in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) in...
NHL
Islanders Sign Dobson
The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Noah Dobson has signed a three-year contract. Dobson, 22, led all Islanders defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. He led all Islanders in power-play points (22), ranked second overall in assists and third in points. Dobson led all Islanders skaters in both total ice time (1716:52) and time on ice per game (21:28).
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
NHL
View From the Booth - August 22, 2022
Play-by-Play voice Paul Edmonds gives his take on what's to come in the 2022-23 season. It would be difficult to spark an argument with any hockey fan in our market about this upcoming season being an important one for the Winnipeg Jets. After missing the playoffs last April for the...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to find himself headed back to Columbus after a decade away from the capital city. But when the Blue Jackets and Flyers swung a surprising trade that morning to swap two veterans,...
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Kiviranta saw a big step back in 2021-22. The playoff hero of 2020 followed that up in 2021 with a pretty solid season, tallying six goals and five assists in 26 games. However, he was unable to continue to build on that last season, getting just one goal and six assists in 56 games. That's a significant drop. Kiviranta also saw his time on ice fall from 13:56 to 9:31 a game. Part of that was the emergence of players like Jacob Peterson, Marian Studenic and Vladislav Namestnikov, and part of that was the fact Kiviranta was simply not as effective in being a "pain in the butt," as coach Rick Bowness used to say.
