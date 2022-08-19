ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
chicagobears

Williams grateful to military members, first responders

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams opened his press conference Sunday with a special message to the military members and first responders who attended practice at Halas Hall. "I'd like to say thank you; we owe you a debt of gratitude," Williams said. "My father was military, so I know how...
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'

Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
CHICAGO, IL

