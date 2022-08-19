Read full article on original website
KOAM Tour: Coffeyville Chamber President discusses soybean processing facility, Midland Theater, and Coffeyville Coffee
kggfradio.com
Former MG County Assistant Prosecutor Formally Charged
Montgomery County’s former assistant prosecutor was formally charged late last week with 3 misdemeanors. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, David Yoder of Hutchinson, a special prosecuting attorney, charged Daylene B. Walls with driving under the influence of alcohol, battery on a law enforcement officer, and interference with a LEO. This was a result of a traffic incident on June 13th.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
kggfradio.com
Karen Jane Wells
On the morning of August 18, 2022, Karen Jane Wells of Coffeyville, Kansas passed in her home with family present at the age of 81. Chester and Dorothy Mills welcomed Karen into this world on December 4, 1940 in Winfield, Kansas. While attending Sedan High School, Karen met the love...
sentineltimes.com
Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022
Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Charged With Intent To Manufacture & Distribution
Coffeyville man was arrested for distribution of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, no drug tax stamp and no vehicle registration. Earlier this week, 41-year-old Ronald Brooks Jr., was arrested by Coffeyville Police. The case has been turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges to be filed.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
Osage County Deputy Killed In Crash Along US-60
Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m. Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound. Currently, it is unclear what...
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Recovers Stolen Weapon During Traffic Stop
Earlier this week, Officers with the Caney Police Department performed a traffic stop at 2nd St. and Highway 75 due to alleged equipment violations. The driver, 43-year-old Benjamin Valley from Anderson, MO, according to the Caney PD, had a .40 caliber pistol concealed on his person in addition to other weapons in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia. One of the weapons in Valley’s possession was an alleged stolen pistol from Albuquerque, NM.
KTUL
Child in critical condition after boat hits spillway, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bartlesville police said they responded to a boat accident on Hudson Lake around 6:05 Saturday night. Preliminary reports lead police to believe the throttle of the boat may have been stuck, which caused the boat to crash into a concrete spillway. There were two adults...
Photos: A Fascinating Tour Of A Highly Toxic Ghost Town
Recently, I wrote about the town of Picher, OK. Picher is infamous for being an incredibly toxic place. No one lives there anymore, and there aren't any businesses left. Thanks to the Internet, we can take a tour of this highly toxic ghost town without having to go ourselves. The...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
