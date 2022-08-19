ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

Former MG County Assistant Prosecutor Formally Charged

Montgomery County’s former assistant prosecutor was formally charged late last week with 3 misdemeanors. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, David Yoder of Hutchinson, a special prosecuting attorney, charged Daylene B. Walls with driving under the influence of alcohol, battery on a law enforcement officer, and interference with a LEO. This was a result of a traffic incident on June 13th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Karen Jane Wells

On the morning of August 18, 2022, Karen Jane Wells of Coffeyville, Kansas passed in her home with family present at the age of 81. Chester and Dorothy Mills welcomed Karen into this world on December 4, 1940 in Winfield, Kansas. While attending Sedan High School, Karen met the love...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Coffeyville Man Charged With Intent To Manufacture & Distribution

Coffeyville man was arrested for distribution of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, no drug tax stamp and no vehicle registration. Earlier this week, 41-year-old Ronald Brooks Jr., was arrested by Coffeyville Police. The case has been turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Osage County Deputy Killed In Crash Along US-60

Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m. Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound. Currently, it is unclear what...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Caney PD Recovers Stolen Weapon During Traffic Stop

Earlier this week, Officers with the Caney Police Department performed a traffic stop at 2nd St. and Highway 75 due to alleged equipment violations. The driver, 43-year-old Benjamin Valley from Anderson, MO, according to the Caney PD, had a .40 caliber pistol concealed on his person in addition to other weapons in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia. One of the weapons in Valley’s possession was an alleged stolen pistol from Albuquerque, NM.
CANEY, KS
