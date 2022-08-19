Earlier this week, Officers with the Caney Police Department performed a traffic stop at 2nd St. and Highway 75 due to alleged equipment violations. The driver, 43-year-old Benjamin Valley from Anderson, MO, according to the Caney PD, had a .40 caliber pistol concealed on his person in addition to other weapons in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia. One of the weapons in Valley’s possession was an alleged stolen pistol from Albuquerque, NM.

CANEY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO