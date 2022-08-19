The government and the Media Intervenors agree that the public has a "clear and powerful interest" in understanding the unprecedented investigation into former President Donald J. Trump's handling of classified records. They also agree that the common-law right of access applies to the search warrant materials currently under seal. They further agree that the law required release of the search warrant and property receipt, which the Court has now done, and that the cover sheets for the search warrant application, the government's motion to seal, and the Court's sealing order should be unsealed immediately as well, all with only minor redactions. And they agree that the government may be able to make a sufficient showing of a compelling interest authorizing it to maintain under seal some details of the investigation while it remains ongoing.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO