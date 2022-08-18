(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO