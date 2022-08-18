ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Snapchat Reaches Settlement in Illinois Lawsuit: Here's What to Know

(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Quiet weather week on tap for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - A quiet weather week is expected across Central Illinois. Patchy dense fog this morning gives way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. More fog is expected late tonight and then more sunshine Tuesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low-to-mid-80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAND TV

Rain chances expected throughout the weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Rain chances are on the rise across Central Illinois as the Illinois State Fair wraps up on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the area since early this morning, with heavy downpours remaining a possibility through this evening. As gates open for the State...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy