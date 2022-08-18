Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Snapchat Reaches Settlement in Illinois Lawsuit: Here's What to Know
(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
"I Am UnAFRAid" anti bullying program tours through Elementary schools across Central Illinois
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Dr. Jay Banks is touring elementary schools across Central Illinois, informing students on bullying and how to avoid it. The "I Am Un-AFRA-id" tour is an anti-bullying program, where Banks teaches students using the acronym AFRA. “It’s a self-empowerment program that teaches them how to be...
Quiet weather week on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - A quiet weather week is expected across Central Illinois. Patchy dense fog this morning gives way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. More fog is expected late tonight and then more sunshine Tuesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low-to-mid-80s.
Rain chances expected throughout the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Rain chances are on the rise across Central Illinois as the Illinois State Fair wraps up on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the area since early this morning, with heavy downpours remaining a possibility through this evening. As gates open for the State...
