Franklin county to provide tax relief
Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue. County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget. “But we also know,...
844 Units Coming to Pittsboro in Preliminary Phase of Major Development
Pittsboro commissioners have approved a preliminary subdivision of a development that will bring 844 single family units to the town. The major subdivision is expected to be around 362 acres, a little less than half of the expanse of the total development, which is called Del Webb at Chatham Park — formerly the Townsend Tract.
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth
Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good? Here’s how to check
If you check your test kit and find its expired, don’t be so quick to toss it out because it still may be good to use. But it depends on the brand.
Raleigh man forced to jump through hoops to get access to his own money
A Raleigh man invested thousands of dollars, but when it came time to try to get access to his funds, he couldn't make it happen.
Saggy mattresses to formal complaints: Apex man in dispute with Mattress Warehouse
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man is frustrated with a local mattress seller who he claims is avoiding dealing with his complaints. After a year of trying to resolve the issue himself, he turned to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia for answers. Brad Langer now has had...
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
City manager sues ex-husband for more child support
Graham city manager Megan Garner has also filed a separate lawsuit in Alamance County civil district court to collect alleged outstanding child support payments from her ex-husband, Christopher L. Garner. Megan Garner had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in Alamance County superior court in June against a town councilwoman in...
ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently
In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
Asheboro Summer Cruise Series: Courthouse Cruise-In
Asheboro Summer Cruise-in Series, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club and Brightside Gallery, will host this event in the parking lot of the Randolph County Courthouse. The theme of the evening will be cars, cruising, fellowship, and our newest addition – Vendors Row. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
