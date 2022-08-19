ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
smithmountainlake.com

Franklin county to provide tax relief

Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue. County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget. “But we also know,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chapelboro.com

844 Units Coming to Pittsboro in Preliminary Phase of Major Development

Pittsboro commissioners have approved a preliminary subdivision of a development that will bring 844 single family units to the town. The major subdivision is expected to be around 362 acres, a little less than half of the expanse of the total development, which is called Del Webb at Chatham Park — formerly the Townsend Tract.
PITTSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caswell County, NC
Caswell County, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Review Board#County Commission#Caswell Planning Board#Caswell Co#9483 7545#The Planning Department
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth

Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
alamancenews.com

City manager sues ex-husband for more child support

Graham city manager Megan Garner has also filed a separate lawsuit in Alamance County civil district court to collect alleged outstanding child support payments from her ex-husband, Christopher L. Garner. Megan Garner had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in Alamance County superior court in June against a town councilwoman in...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently

In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
randolphnewsnow.com

Asheboro Summer Cruise Series: Courthouse Cruise-In

Asheboro Summer Cruise-in Series, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club and Brightside Gallery, will host this event in the parking lot of the Randolph County Courthouse. The theme of the evening will be cars, cruising, fellowship, and our newest addition – Vendors Row. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories.
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy