Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
TechCrunch
Lucid launches new EV performance brand with a three-motor $249,000 sedan
As part of the public debut, which occurred Friday morning at the Quail Lodge during Monterey Car Week, the company gave its first EV — the Lucid Air sedan — the Sapphire treatment. That means more than just a new paint color, interior theme with highly bolstered 18-way...
TechCrunch
Acura’s vision for EVs is an SUV concept inspired by F1 and luxury Italian power boats
The awkwardly named Acura Precision EV Concept made its debut at the annual Monterey Car Week festivities with a nod toward the boating and F1 worlds. It’s an odd combination, but the automaker seems to have pulled it off. Acura and its parent company Honda haven’t embraced the coming...
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in North America and India as it plays catch up with Tesla to develop EVs ... months after firm's heir said its $40k F-15 needs to be a success or it will put the company at risk
Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he...
Spied: Ford's All-New Fusion Active Crossover Is Coming
In 2020, Ford killed the Fusion as it aimed to offer more SUVs to the burgeoning market. Later the same year, we learned that the nameplate would be applied to an all-new crossover. At the time, it seemed reasonable to assume that the vehicle would come to the US as the Fusion Active, but the Blue Oval has been very quiet about this matter, so we can't even confirm that the US-spec model will have that name. Whatever it's called, our spy photographers have now captured two variants of the same vehicle undergoing testing, and although these images were taken in southern Europe, there's a very good chance the Fusion Active (or Evos) will come to America.
insideevs.com
This Volkswagen Owner Sold His ID.3 For A Tesla Model 3
Just last week, we shared a video with you about a Volkswagen ID.3 owner who drove a Tesla Model 3 Performance for the first time. He was very obviously impressed with the Tesla for many reasons, and it seemed as though he might be hoping to get his hands on one. However, the Model 3 Performance costs close to double the price of the VW electric hatchback.
Lexus Looks Back At Ten Years Of The Spindle Grille
If a car is de-badged and even non-gearheads can easily identify what it is, that's a sign of a well-established design language and powerful brand recognition. Even a dark, shadowy silhouette of a Porsche 911 can't easily be mistaken for anything else, and it explains why the Volkswagen Golf has changed so little through the decades.
electrek.co
Ford and Jay Leno blend past and future, customizing an F-150 Lightning to match Walmart founder’s 1979 pickup
At this past weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise – metro Detroit’s annual celebration of the automotive industry – Jay Leno, former late-night TV host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, revealed a custom Ford F-150 Lightning. Not just any Lightning, though – the EV unveiled by Leno was custom painted to match a 1979 version of the F-Series owned by Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
electrek.co
LAX to become one of United States’ largest charging ports with 1,300-EV-charger revamp
In the latest sign of the auto industry’s transition to electric, Los Angeles Internation Airport (LAX) says it will add 1,300 EV chargers to modernize the facility. According to a local news station in LA, the massive airport revamp is almost done. The parking management and transportation services company working on the installation, ABM, says it will be one of the most extensive EV charging ports in the United States when complete.
insideevs.com
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
electrek.co
Kobalt’s 80V Max 21-inch electric mower with two batteries $649 ($100 off) in New Green Deals
Are you tired of mowing the yard with a gas- and oil-filled machine? It’s time to upgrade to battery-powered tools. Today, we found a selection of Kobalt 80V Max tools on sale up to $100 off or more, with the brand’s 21-inch mower leading the way. Coming in at $649 or less, the two included 4Ah batteries deliver up to 80 minutes of runtime so you can complete the entire yard without charging. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
