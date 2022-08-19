Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis teacher contract race language ignites firestorm
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — When Minneapolis teachers settled a 14-day strike in March, they celebrated a groundbreaking provision in their new contract that was meant to shield teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and help ensure that students from racial minorities have teachers who look like them. Months...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesotans with disabilities face growing waits for home care services amid surge in demand
On an afternoon last September, Maija Hitt was discharged from a hospital in St. Paul with no idea of how she was going to survive on her own. The 41-year-old had just experienced a mental health crisis and was suffering from a host of debilitating symptoms - including severe migraines, depression and insomnia - that made it impossible for her to care for herself. Desperate, she called a Ramsey County hotline to access home care services.
DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
This week on the “DeRusha Eats” segment on Drivetime with Derusha, he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.
Maryland Daily Record
Kimberly Elise Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Brought into the world on the seventeenth of April 1967; Kimberly Elise Trammel; is an American film entertainer who made her introduction in Film-Set It Off that was passed on in 1996. She played lead occupations in different TV films and is a four-time NAACP Image Awards Winner. Well, how...
willmarradio.com
Busy Sports Day in the Twin Cities
(Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a busy Saturday for sports in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Vikings host San Francisco at 6 tonight in a preseason game at U-S Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United also play at home tonight, against Austin at 7 p-m. The Loons are looking to build off last week's 2-1 win at Nashville. Minnesota is in fourth place in the M-L-S Western Conference, while Austin is second. And also happening today: the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at 6:10, the St. Paul Saints host a doubleheader against Scranton Wilkes-Barre (Barry) at 5:07, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team will hold a scrimmage at 3:15 this afternoon.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
hot967.fm
Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota
Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
School bus companies get homework done, add drivers ahead of new school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The month of August is like one long Sunday, and as the new school year approaches, school districts and bus companies are encouraged by their progress in hiring more school bus drivers."When you're talking about last school year, we were still just coming out of the pandemic, and people were still scared about being on a bus with people in close proximity," said Dave Brabender, a manager at Kottkes Bus Services. "This year we're in much better shape."Kottkes is the contractor that provides transportation for Anoka-Hennepin School District, one of the largest in the metro."Wages have...
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
Comments / 1