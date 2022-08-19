Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Bank Burglary Investigation Results in Arrest of Ledyard Man
(Ledyard)--One person has been arrested after an investigation into a break-in at a bank in Kossuth County. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, than unsuccessfully tried to break the machine open. A description of the person and suspect vehicle were obtained through video surveillance and shared with all area law enforcement agencies.
KAAL-TV
One arrested in Iowa murder case
(ABC 6 News) - A man has been arrested in the case of a missing Cerro Gordo woman, whose remains were discovered in Mitchell County this year. The remains of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury were identified shortly after her disappearance was reported in February 2022. On Monday, Aug. 22, Mitchell County...
kilrradio.com
Dog Rescued From Sewer Drain in Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--A dog was rescued Sunday in Spirit Lake thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a post on its Facebook page that “Josh”, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near Wal-Mart. The dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, was unable to get him out and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department.
kilrradio.com
Friends of Estherville Library Raising Funds to Expand Community Room
(Estherville)--The Friends of the Estherville Public Library are raising funds to make improvements at the library. Estherville Library Director Tena Sunde. Sunde says the campaign was kickstarted by a couple of anonymous donations. She says the Friends committee has been seeking contributions from local businesses and individuals. Sunde explains how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilrradio.com
Clay County Fair to Celebrate Hispanic and Native American Cultures
(Spencer)--Hispanic and Native American cultures will be celebrated with their own special festivals in Central Park during the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU. A new feature at the 2021 Fair, the Hispanic Festival will return on Sunday, September 11 with two musical artists. Popular local radio host DJ JC will perform at 3:00pm, followed by Rey De Rancho, a local favorite and a popular norteña band based out of Mankato, Minnesota. They will be performing sets starting at 4:30pm.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for burglary, gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over three crimes results in five years of supervised probation. Javail Kasean McKnight, 21 of Mason City, has been sentenced for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief. McKnight was first accused of illegally entering a...
KIMT
Bad muffler leads to meth trial for Mason City woman
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for drugs after being pulled over for a bad muffler is pleading not guilty. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting September 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of contraband in jail.
kilrradio.com
New School Year Set to Get Underway at ELC
(Estherville)--The 2022-2023 school year gets underway this week in the Estherville Lincoln Central School District. Intake conferences will be held for grades K-8 on Tuesday along with freshmen orientation at the high school. ELC High School Principal Brad Leonard. Leonard says it’s a much more comfortable atmosphere for the freshmen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
kilrradio.com
Ottosen Man Arrested for Alleged Assault in Kossuth County
(Algona)--An Ottosen man is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault in Kossuth County earlier this month. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies transported 49-year-old Steven Himes from Webster County Tuesday afternoon and booked him into the Kossuth County Jail. Online court records show an arrest...
kilrradio.com
One Person Killed in Collision Near Buffalo Center
(Buffalo Center)--One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Buffalo Center. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at 20th Avenue and 460th Street North. The Patrol says a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center was turning into a residence and pulled in front of a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello, Minnesota.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
stormlakeradio.com
Incident at Manson Grain Elevator Under Investigation
An incident at the Manson branch of the Pro Cooperative grain elevator is under investigation. Pro Coop's vice president of operations says the incident occurred this past Thursday, but hasn't specified the nature of the incident, or if there were any injuries. The Manson location didn't receive any grain on Friday, according to Pro Cooperative's website and Facebook page. The company will reportedly share more information once the investigation is complete.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The Woolstock, Iowa concert in 1989 proved less rowdy than Woodstock
WOOLSTOCK, Iowa — The original Woodstock was described as organized chaos. A time when live music drew 400,000 people to a New York dairy farm. It defined the counterculture of the 1960s. Woolstock Iowa is a far cry from Woodstock, but with a name so close, a nearby radio...
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
kilrradio.com
Missing Milford Woman Found Safe in Indiana
(Louisville. KY)--A Milford woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. Mariam “Star” Lint has been found in Indiana after a welfare check. Louisville Airport Police now say they initially missed Lint getting off the plane. But on Friday, Lint’s family confirmed, police were able to take a second look and found Star had gotten into a vehicle at the airport.
KCCI.com
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Comments / 0