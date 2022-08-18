Read full article on original website
What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?Gayle Kurtzer-MeyersJacksonville, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!
Nassau County's Teen Mullet icon Fisher Monds takes 2nd place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite his long flowing hair, Hilliard’s Fisher Monds came up short in his quest to be named winner in the Teen Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin took home the Teen Mullet Crown in a contest that was decided by...
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot to start $73 million North Jacksonville project
Corner Lot announced it received rezoning to develop 16.4 acres at 12921 Duval Road, north of Interstate 295 and west of I-95 in North Jacksonville. It will start with a $73 million market-rate multifamily community. Plans call for eight four-story buildings consisting of 320 units on 11.95 acres. Amenities will...
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
lilwaynehq.com
Watch Lil Wayne’s Full Set At VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Jacksonville, Someone Throws A Blue Bandana On Stage
Lil Wayne headlined a concert at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday evening (August 19th). During his set, Weezy performed “Blunt Blowin’“, “I’m Goin’ In“, “Uproar“, “No Worries“, “Rich As F*ck“, “B*tches Love Me“, “Lollipop“, “Mrs. Officer“, “Every Girl“, “Bedrock” with Gudda Gudda, “Swag Surfin“, “Rollin’“, “Wasted“, “HYFR“, “Pop Bottles“, “Steady Mobbin’“, and “A Milli” live.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
Heavy rain, lightning expected on Primary Tuesday
Jacksonville, Fl — It’s plenty humid and warm with puddles in several neighborhoods that saw heavy rain on Monday. Showers and storms get going this afternoon, tracking up toward I-95 and the beaches by early evening. The sea breeze will stay pinned near the coast & I-95 like yesterday, so storms will again strengthen near the coast.
Marietta man crashed his Subaru into barrier at the gate of Naval Station Mayport while drinking a beer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 6 p.m. on August 19, 40-year-old Marietta, GA man Jason Tavares drove past the main gate at Naval Station Mayport, ignoring guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into an activated security barrier, according to the arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Tavares refused...
News4Jax.com
‘Devastating, like my soul left my body’: More than 2 decades since local woman vanished
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother who was helping people overcome drug addiction disappeared before her 37th birthday. Lovable, kindhearted and caring is how Geanna Jones’ daughters remember their mother. Her daughters, Cynthia Glover and Courtney Jones, say her disappearance doesn’t add up. Geanna Jones disappeared in November...
News4Jax.com
Ariana Grande raises $147,000 for Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fundraiser started by pop superstar Ariana Grande is making a big impact on a Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth. Grande launched the fundraiser in April, telling her 328 million Instagram followers, “right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”
News4Jax.com
Job fair coming to Jacksonville with more than 45 companies & 2,000 jobs to fill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 45 companies and organizations are looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs in Jacksonville. Job News USA is hosting the event on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Come ready to meet with employers looking...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
News4Jax.com
All SB lanes on I-95 S at US-17 in Nassau County reopen after crash
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes reopened Monday morning after a major crash in Nassau County on I-95 South at US-17. Some drivers could experience delays. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. We are working to learn more information.
Dorm room shortage at UNF leaves some college freshmen scrambling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's almost time for college students at the University of North Florida to head back to school. On Friday, many freshmen started moving into their dorms, but there isn't room for every freshman to do so. Of all the things that are on the list to...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Threatens To Abandon Show After Object Is Thrown At Him On Stage
Jacksonville, FL – Lil Wayne was performing over the weekend when an object came flying onto the stage. Weezy paused his Jacksonville show and let the crowd know he wouldn’t tolerate the disrespect and if it continued, he was going to leave. The Young Money president took the...
Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, Charlie Cobb and more to speak at Jacksonville's first Civil Rights Conference
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LIFE and United Way of Northeast Florida are hosting the inaugural Jacksonville Civil Rights Conference this weekend. This event is designed to educate and facilitate conversations on civil rights movements in order to provide inspiration and the tools to make Jacksonville a more equitable community. This...
Man found shot dead inside home on Jacksonville’s westside
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are working a shooting death investigation on the city’s westside early this morning. Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street, near Edgewood and Commonwealth. A man was found shot dead inside the home. Several other people were in the home...
