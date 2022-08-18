ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corner Lot to start $73 million North Jacksonville project

Corner Lot announced it received rezoning to develop 16.4 acres at 12921 Duval Road, north of Interstate 295 and west of I-95 in North Jacksonville. It will start with a $73 million market-rate multifamily community. Plans call for eight four-story buildings consisting of 320 units on 11.95 acres. Amenities will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
lilwaynehq.com

Watch Lil Wayne’s Full Set At VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Jacksonville, Someone Throws A Blue Bandana On Stage

Lil Wayne headlined a concert at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday evening (August 19th). During his set, Weezy performed “Blunt Blowin’“, “I’m Goin’ In“, “Uproar“, “No Worries“, “Rich As F*ck“, “B*tches Love Me“, “Lollipop“, “Mrs. Officer“, “Every Girl“, “Bedrock” with Gudda Gudda, “Swag Surfin“, “Rollin’“, “Wasted“, “HYFR“, “Pop Bottles“, “Steady Mobbin’“, and “A Milli” live.
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
Action News Jax

Heavy rain, lightning expected on Primary Tuesday

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s plenty humid and warm with puddles in several neighborhoods that saw heavy rain on Monday. Showers and storms get going this afternoon, tracking up toward I-95 and the beaches by early evening. The sea breeze will stay pinned near the coast & I-95 like yesterday, so storms will again strengthen near the coast.
News4Jax.com

Ariana Grande raises $147,000 for Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fundraiser started by pop superstar Ariana Grande is making a big impact on a Jacksonville group that helps LGBTQIA+ youth. Grande launched the fundraiser in April, telling her 328 million Instagram followers, “right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
First Coast News

Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, Charlie Cobb and more to speak at Jacksonville's first Civil Rights Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LIFE and United Way of Northeast Florida are hosting the inaugural Jacksonville Civil Rights Conference this weekend. This event is designed to educate and facilitate conversations on civil rights movements in order to provide inspiration and the tools to make Jacksonville a more equitable community. This...
WOKV

Man found shot dead inside home on Jacksonville’s westside

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are working a shooting death investigation on the city’s westside early this morning. Officers were called to a home on Kingston Street, near Edgewood and Commonwealth. A man was found shot dead inside the home. Several other people were in the home...
