From “Soul Sacrifice” to “Smooth,” legendary band leader Carlos Santana commanded the crowd in Camden, with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire. It can be easy to take Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire for granted. Both have logged 50+ years with 20+ albums, basked in the glory of global hits and powered through leaner moments to the side of the spotlight. Their presence in the great conversation of social media ebbs and flows. But putting these rock veterans on a summer shed tour together acted as a potent reminder of their prowess and impact, their collective power to uplift, and the teeming crowd in Camden last night most definitely knew how special it was to be living in a time when both are not only active, but operating in excellent form.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO