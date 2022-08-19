(Ledyard)--One person has been arrested after an investigation into a break-in at a bank in Kossuth County. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, than unsuccessfully tried to break the machine open. A description of the person and suspect vehicle were obtained through video surveillance and shared with all area law enforcement agencies.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO