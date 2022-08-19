Read full article on original website
Clay County Fair to Celebrate Hispanic and Native American Cultures
(Spencer)--Hispanic and Native American cultures will be celebrated with their own special festivals in Central Park during the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU. A new feature at the 2021 Fair, the Hispanic Festival will return on Sunday, September 11 with two musical artists. Popular local radio host DJ JC will perform at 3:00pm, followed by Rey De Rancho, a local favorite and a popular norteña band based out of Mankato, Minnesota. They will be performing sets starting at 4:30pm.
Friends of Estherville Library Raising Funds to Expand Community Room
(Estherville)--The Friends of the Estherville Public Library are raising funds to make improvements at the library. Estherville Library Director Tena Sunde. Sunde says the campaign was kickstarted by a couple of anonymous donations. She says the Friends committee has been seeking contributions from local businesses and individuals. Sunde explains how...
Dog Rescued From Sewer Drain in Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--A dog was rescued Sunday in Spirit Lake thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a post on its Facebook page that “Josh”, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near Wal-Mart. The dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, was unable to get him out and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department.
New School Year Set to Get Underway at ELC
(Estherville)--The 2022-2023 school year gets underway this week in the Estherville Lincoln Central School District. Intake conferences will be held for grades K-8 on Tuesday along with freshmen orientation at the high school. ELC High School Principal Brad Leonard. Leonard says it’s a much more comfortable atmosphere for the freshmen...
Bank Burglary Investigation Results in Arrest of Ledyard Man
(Ledyard)--One person has been arrested after an investigation into a break-in at a bank in Kossuth County. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, than unsuccessfully tried to break the machine open. A description of the person and suspect vehicle were obtained through video surveillance and shared with all area law enforcement agencies.
Missing Milford Woman Found Safe in Indiana
(Louisville. KY)--A Milford woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. Mariam “Star” Lint has been found in Indiana after a welfare check. Louisville Airport Police now say they initially missed Lint getting off the plane. But on Friday, Lint’s family confirmed, police were able to take a second look and found Star had gotten into a vehicle at the airport.
