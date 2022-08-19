Read full article on original website
Dog Rescued From Sewer Drain in Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--A dog was rescued Sunday in Spirit Lake thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a post on its Facebook page that “Josh”, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near Wal-Mart. The dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, was unable to get him out and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
Bank Burglary Investigation Results in Arrest of Ledyard Man
(Ledyard)--One person has been arrested after an investigation into a break-in at a bank in Kossuth County. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, than unsuccessfully tried to break the machine open. A description of the person and suspect vehicle were obtained through video surveillance and shared with all area law enforcement agencies.
Orange City Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, August 17th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:25 p.m., 48-year-old Mary Schortzmen of Rock Valley, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition eastbound on 310th Street. The report says she slowed to turn left onto a residential driveway. They tell us that 40-year-old Justin Soodsma of Orange City was driving a 2015 Nissan van also eastbound on 310th Street behind Schortzmen and struck the Schortzmen Ford.
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired
Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Two drivers injured in collision in Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a motor vehicle collision about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Hull. Fifty-three-year-old Michael Ryan Stoel of Orange City was driving north on Division Street when he attempted to turn west onto Highway 18 and his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Jessica Louise Lewis of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
Useful “Tips” From the Locals, Award Winning Jerky & Wide Open Views in Osceola County, Iowa
*The land where you’ll find Iowa’s highest point and Iowa’s second highest point! The Northwest Iowa road trip can’t be complete without a visit to at least one of them! Our trip to Osceola County was funded and sponsored by the Western Iowa Tourism Region. Some of the services, meals and goods were complimentary. The views expressed in this blog post are of our. Now, let’s Gallivant!
HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION
A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY. ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,. THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
Tractor operator charged with 4th felony DWI in Murray County
A man driving a tractor through Lake Wilson earlier this month was charged with his fourth felony DWI. Richard Allan Mortensen, 68, of Chandler, was charged last week in Murray County. He also faces a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation charge. A criminal complaint says a Murray County deputy saw...
Woman Dies After Her Five Dogs Attack Her In Clay County
(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
Rock Valley man arrested for meth pipe
IRETON—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 4:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, near Ireton on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Rigoberto Chilel Ramirez stemmed from the stop of...
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Clay County Fair to Celebrate Hispanic and Native American Cultures
(Spencer)--Hispanic and Native American cultures will be celebrated with their own special festivals in Central Park during the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU. A new feature at the 2021 Fair, the Hispanic Festival will return on Sunday, September 11 with two musical artists. Popular local radio host DJ JC will perform at 3:00pm, followed by Rey De Rancho, a local favorite and a popular norteña band based out of Mankato, Minnesota. They will be performing sets starting at 4:30pm.
