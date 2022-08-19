In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...

