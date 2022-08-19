Read full article on original website
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
