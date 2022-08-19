Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers
The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
fordauthority.com
Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Will Fulfill Corporate Sustainability Goals At Launch
Work at the future Ford BlueOval City site is underway as general prep continues ahead of construction, and the automaker recently stated that it’s on track to begin producing a new all-electric Ford F-Series model that will ride on its own dedicated platform starting in 2025, as expected. But that isn’t the only target that Ford has for its sprawling BlueOval City complex – in fact, the automaker has a number of corporate sustainability goals for the site, which it also expects to fulfill at launch, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer That Sued The Blue Oval Has Case Dismissed
A prominent Ford dealer based in New York filed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Company at the end of 2021, alleging breach of contract. The affected parties, Kitty Van Bortel and Howard Van Bortel, attempted to purchase a dealership in Webster, New York. The Van Bortel siblings currently own four dealerships, but claimed that when they tried to purchase a fifth, Ford walked back on its original agreement to sell it, and cited gender discrimination as part of the automaker’s reason to back out. However, Automotive News recently reported that the case was dismissed by a federal judge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says EVs Only Small Part Of Ongoing Transition
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, to the tune of $50 billion as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026. At the same time, FoMoCo sees the EV transition happening faster than expected, with major movement coming as soon as next year. However, the automaker continues to build and sell ICE-powered vehicles under its Ford Blue division, and is also in the midst of a major connected vehicle services push that it says will generate $20 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Thus, perhaps it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that EVs are only a small part of the automaker’s ongoing transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Fleet Order Banks Closed For Popular Variant
While the Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered plenty of press in terms of the individuals who have bought one or are trying to do so, the fleet-oriented Pro version has been a hit with fleet owners as well. Commercial customers are also the only ones that are able to purchase the F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery, while retail customers are limited to the standard range unit if they opt for that trim level. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery can no longer be ordered by fleets, either.
fordauthority.com
Ford Accessories Discounted 20 Percent In Honor Of Woodward Cruise
After 25 years, the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan was canceled for the very first time back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after every effort was exhausted to keep the event rolling. The cruise – which began back in 1995 as a fundraising event – has since become one of the biggest automotive-related gatherings on earth, attracting around 1.5 million visitors and over 40,000 vehicles each year, and is known as the “world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture.” Ford has long been one of the main sponsors of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and once again served in that capacity for the fifth straight year at the 2022 edition of the cruise, which just took place this past Saturday. This special event also calls for a special sale on Ford Accessories, and that’s precisely what the automaker has going on right now.
fordauthority.com
Ford Motor Company Mexico Sales Rise 28 Percent In July 2022
Ford Motor Company Mexico sales increased 28 percent to 3,787 units in July 2022 compared to July 2021 results. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand, as well as the Lincoln luxury arm. Brand & Model Sales. Ford sales increased 25.3 percent to 3,645 units:
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Modified 2010 Ford E-Series Van Failed To Scare Veteran Tech: Video
David Long, a veteran automotive technician who flies under the online moniker Car Wizard, often records very informative videos about the ailing vehicles that end up in his bay, educating owners and technicians through his expertise. In the past, he’s taken viewers on a journey through the repair of a 1990 Ford 5.0L V8, which entailed extensive diagnostic procedures. He’s also well-versed in the commonplace issues with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine, having made several videos regarding the motor’s flawed design. Now, Long has tackled a modified off-road 2010 Ford E-Series van that eight other shops refused to even look at.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Production To Drop Wi-Fi Hotspot Feature This Month
Wi-Fi hotspots can make any vehicle into a mobile office, keeping occupants connected on the road or at the jobsite. However, ongoing supply shortages across the globe have made it increasingly difficult to continue to include Wi-Fi hotspot functionality in new Ford vehicles. A few weeks ago, Ford Authority reported that the feature would be removed from certain Ford SUVs and pickups, and now, sources familiar with the matter have revealed exactly when it will be dropped from the 2022 Ford Maverick.
fordauthority.com
Shelby GT500 Code Red Debuts As Twin-Turbocharged Monster
Shelby American has been on a roll lately, most recently rejuvenating its partnership with Hertz to roll out the newest Rent-A-Racers, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H and GT-H. Now, as Shelby continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the company is marking that occasion with something extra special – the Shelby GT500 Code Red, a twin-turbocharged monster packing 1,300 peak horsepower and some special features to boot.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co(F.N) said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 2.9 Percent APR In August 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing or 3.9 percent APR financing, depending on region, for 60 months during August 2022. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during August 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: 3.9 percent...
fordauthority.com
Ford Will Appeal $1.7 Billion Verdict Over Super Duty Roof Issue
Back in 2014, two people were killed when their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, claiming that models built between 1999 and 2016 had weak roofs that could crush occupants in the event of a rollover accident. The family was awarded $24 million by a jury, who determined that the Super Duty roof issue was 70 percent to blame, while the other 30 percent of the liability was assigned to Pep Boys, which reportedly installed the wrong size tires on the pickup. Ford has since been ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over this Super Duty roof issue, but it is appealing that decision, according to The Guardian.
fordauthority.com
1993 Ford Explorer From ‘Jurassic Park’ Gets Premium Diecast Treatment
The 1993 Ford Explorer from the original Jurassic Park movie is one of the more iconic big screen vehicles in history, one that’s inspired the creation of numerous replicas from fans over the years, as well as a pair of limited-edition shoes, to boot. Now, fans of the movie and the 1993 Ford Explorer that was in it will soon be able to purchase a special, premium die-cast replica from the Matchbox Collectors Series, following similar recent offerings including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 racer, the Ford Mustang Boss Hoss, and the 1967 Mustang She Country Special.
Comments / 0