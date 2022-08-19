Read full article on original website
Qatar on a budget: 11 tips and tricks to make your trip cheaper
In the late afternoon when the temperatures drop, explore Doha on foot © Post Nautical / Shutterstock. The oil-rich Gulf countries aren’t exactly renowned as havens for budget travel. But while tiny Qatar is estimated to be the world’s wealthiest nation per capita, it doesn’t have to be the most expensive country you ever set foot in.
13 tips for visiting South Korea on a budget
Do as the locals do and grab a bite to eat at street food stalls at the market © Carlo A / Getty Images. South Korea’s cost of living is on the rise, but it’s definitely still possible to visit on a budget. Between its vast and affordable transit system, wide range of dining options, and abundance of low-cost activities and attractions, South Korea can prove a relatively inexpensive travel destination.
