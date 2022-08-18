ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Tribune welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Tribune has welcomed a new Director of Sales and Marketing to the team. Savannah Kilpatrick officially stepped into the position on Monday, August 22. Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, said he’s thrilled to have Kilpatrick lead The Tribune’s outstanding sales and marketing team. “She and her […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Former Argo resident announces release of new song

By Hannah Curran, Editor NASHVILLE — Dreams have become a reality as former Argo resident Johnny Dailey announces the release of his new song, “Got Married.” Dailey graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2009, and in 2013 he traveled north to meet with Sony executive Rex Schnelle, who expressed interest in the young singer/songwriter after […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic.  Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The gift of shade

By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

My Life as a Hobby: Angels and Hot Dogs

By Joe Hobby It’s funny how our brain connects things. For example, I recently read an article by a dog expert who suggested that using “high value treats” helps with canine training. For my pups, Reese and Roscoe, this means small chunks of hot dogs. And every time I cut them a coney, my mind […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Walk-On’s releases rendering, announces potential opening date

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has released building renderings and announced the potential opening date for the Trussville location. Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, was once named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN. Matt Roth, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchisee for the Birmingham territory, said opening in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Cullman woman dies in multi-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY – A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. Alabama State Troopers report that Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Witches Ride call for sponsors

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Witches Ride Committee invites business owners to contribute to the success of this year’s event through sponsorship opportunities. Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead on […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council and Historical Society President discuss Rock School Centennial Celebration

By Crystal McGough PINSON – The historical Pinson Rock School held its Centennial Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, and the Pinson City Council discussed the event and its turnout Thursday, Aug. 18, at the regularly scheduled council meeting. “I think this was a very good event and everything worked well,” Councilor John Churchwell said. […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Noon Rotary inducts leadership for coming year

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Noon Rotary Club announces the induction of its officers and directors for 2022-23. The ceremony was presided over by Assistant Governor for Rotary District 6860 Sharon Hogg of Jasper. Officers are President Sharon Stauffer, Past President Glenn Slye, Secretary Ron Layne, and Treasurer Bob Hicks. In […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Area Lions Club elects annual officers

From The Tribune staff reports  TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Lions Club elected its annual officers for the 2022-2023 year on July 16, 2022. The Trussville Area Lions Club was Chartered in September 2021. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs serve […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim found in house fire

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found in the house fire on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 12:21 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tammie Aldridge Wright, 48, of Docena, was found after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Docena. Related Story: […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
