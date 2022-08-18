Read full article on original website
Obituary: Caldwell Burns Keller (January 1, 1978 ~ August 15, 2022)
Caldwell Burns Keller, beloved son and brother was called home to the LORD on August 15, 2022. He entered into this world on January 1, 1978, born to Robert B. and Patti C. Keller in Birmingham, Alabama. Caldwell is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, R R and Helen Keller, maternal grandparents, Clois and […]
Obituary: Buford Harry Frazier (February 19, 1928 ~ August 16, 2022)
Buford Harry Frazier, 94, of Birmingham, passed away on August 16, 2022. He was a member of Chalkville First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Faye Frazier. He is survived by children, Jeff Frazier (Donna), Diane Gingo (Kenny), and Ken Frazier (Darla); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation […]
Trussville Tribune welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Tribune has welcomed a new Director of Sales and Marketing to the team. Savannah Kilpatrick officially stepped into the position on Monday, August 22. Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, said he’s thrilled to have Kilpatrick lead The Tribune’s outstanding sales and marketing team. “She and her […]
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
Former Argo resident announces release of new song
By Hannah Curran, Editor NASHVILLE — Dreams have become a reality as former Argo resident Johnny Dailey announces the release of his new song, “Got Married.” Dailey graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2009, and in 2013 he traveled north to meet with Sony executive Rex Schnelle, who expressed interest in the young singer/songwriter after […]
250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic. Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
Tree Talk: The gift of shade
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
Obituary: Mavinell Barnett Thornton (June 24, 1937 ~ August 14, 2022)
Mavinell Barnett Thornton, 85, of Pinson, passed away on August 14, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1937, to Major and Georgia Barnett. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Thomas Lloyd Thornton; her sons, Thomas Lloyd Thornton, Jr, and George William Thornton; her daughter, Jacqueline Denise Thornton. She […]
My Life as a Hobby: Angels and Hot Dogs
By Joe Hobby It’s funny how our brain connects things. For example, I recently read an article by a dog expert who suggested that using “high value treats” helps with canine training. For my pups, Reese and Roscoe, this means small chunks of hot dogs. And every time I cut them a coney, my mind […]
Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
Walk-On’s releases rendering, announces potential opening date
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has released building renderings and announced the potential opening date for the Trussville location. Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, was once named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN. Matt Roth, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchisee for the Birmingham territory, said opening in […]
Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year
From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
Cullman woman dies in multi-vehicle accident
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY – A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. Alabama State Troopers report that Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by […]
Trussville Witches Ride call for sponsors
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Witches Ride Committee invites business owners to contribute to the success of this year’s event through sponsorship opportunities. Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead on […]
Pinson Council and Historical Society President discuss Rock School Centennial Celebration
By Crystal McGough PINSON – The historical Pinson Rock School held its Centennial Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, and the Pinson City Council discussed the event and its turnout Thursday, Aug. 18, at the regularly scheduled council meeting. “I think this was a very good event and everything worked well,” Councilor John Churchwell said. […]
Trussville Noon Rotary inducts leadership for coming year
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Noon Rotary Club announces the induction of its officers and directors for 2022-23. The ceremony was presided over by Assistant Governor for Rotary District 6860 Sharon Hogg of Jasper. Officers are President Sharon Stauffer, Past President Glenn Slye, Secretary Ron Layne, and Treasurer Bob Hicks. In […]
Trussville Area Lions Club elects annual officers
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Lions Club elected its annual officers for the 2022-2023 year on July 16, 2022. The Trussville Area Lions Club was Chartered in September 2021. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs serve […]
Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim found in house fire
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found in the house fire on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 12:21 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tammie Aldridge Wright, 48, of Docena, was found after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Docena. Related Story: […]
