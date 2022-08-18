ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Broward County, FL
WSVN-TV

FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

5 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 826 in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women and a man were killed after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that shut down all westbound lanes for hours. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
FLORIDA STATE

