Last Chance: Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Almost Every Kindle

By Taylor Galla
 3 days ago
Deals on Amazon devices aren’t exactly rare, but that doesn’t make them any less special when they do come along, especially when it’s an entire line of products. This week, Amazon has dropped prices on all of their Kindle devices by at least 20%, with their Kids Kindle discounted 45% just in time for back-to-school season. On top of that, many of these Kindle device deals also come with a free trial of Kindle Unlimited, which grants you access to thousands of titles. Now the entire family can enjoy all the benefits of an e-reader at a fraction of the original price.

Not long ago, there was genuine competition in the e-reader market. And while, technically, there are still alternatives to the Kindle, Amazon has been very successful in dominating this market. Yet while some companies jack up their prices once they’ve driven out the competition, Amazon Kindles have never been more affordable. That might be because Amazon got its start as a bookseller, and continues to make tons of revenue from book sales. By making Kindles cheap, Amazon encourages more book sales.

For a limited time, you can buy Kindle e-readers starting at just $60. We do recommend paying a little more for the ad-free version of the Kindle (in the ad-supported version, an advertisement for a book appears when the screen is locked). No matter which version of the Kindle you choose, there are some great deals available, and we’ve outlined them all below.

Not sure which Kindle is for you? Check out our guide to the best Kindles , where we give hands-on testimony about each one. Amazon has also discounted Kindle Bundles that come with top-rated Kindle accessories like covers and power adapters. We’ve included a selection of our favorite deals below, but we encourage you to check out the whole Kindle page to see all the current discounts.

Kindle Kids

ONLY $60

Amazon’s Kindle Kids is discounted 45% bringing the price down to just $60. Each one comes with a kid-friendly cover, as well as a zero-distraction design with no games, ads or videos. It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, that includes a library of thousands of ad-free books as well as Alexa skills from National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO.

Kindle Kids

Price: $59.99 (orig. $109.99) 45% OFF
Kindle — White

ONLY $60

Amazon’s white Kindle is discounted to just $60, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for their original model. (The ad-free version is priced at $80, a 27% discount.) The black vesion of this same Kindle is currently priced at $90, so you know this is a great deal. The basic Kindle has a 167 ppi glare-free screen, adjustable brightness and lasts for weeks on a single full charge. It also has 8 gigabytes of storage so you can store thousands of titles on one device. SPY editors have used (and loved) this e-reader, and this is the perfect chance to order your own.

White Kindle

Price: $59.99 (orig. $89.99) 33% OFF
White Kindle (Ad-Free)

Price: $79.99 (orig. $109.99) 27% OFF
Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon has also discounted the Kindle Paperwhite, the newly upgraded Kindle designed with a larger 6.8 inch display, thinner borders on the side, 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. It has a similar flush front design that’s also been upgraded with 300 ppi and it has adjustable warm light to be easier on the eyes. The new version of the Paperwhite was originally released in late 2021, and during this sale, it’s available for $109.99

Before you check out, be sure to select the version of this e-reader that comes with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited. You can also check out bundles that come with Kindle accessories.

Kindle Paperwhite

Price: $109.99 (orig. $139.99) 21% OFF
Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis has an even larger, 7 inch, 300 ppi flush-front Paperwhite display. You can also shift the warm light on this model, and it’s IPX8 waterproof, so reading it in the bath or by the pool is less of a gamble. It has an ergonomic, lightweight design with page turn buttons and works with Audible as well.

Kindle Oasis

Price: $199.99 (orig. $249.99) 20% OFF
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Kindle Essentials bundles are also on sale for up to 30% off. These bundles come with charging accessories and a decorative case.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Price: $202.97 (orig. $269.97) 25% OFF
