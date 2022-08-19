Read full article on original website
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills
The Denver Broncos got utterly destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. As a result, there are many fallers from the game and very few risers. However, there are multiple areas the Denver Broncos have to improve, and using their starters will help. As things stand now,...
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
Tech looks to gain a stronghold on the all-time series with the Cyclones this season.
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘Distasteful’: Amid Cowboys Rumors, Bears' Roquan Smith Makes Trade Decision
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
