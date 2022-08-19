ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock's Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions On Saturday

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event and on Saturday, August 27 the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock's South Plains Mall

Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

This Might Be the Best McDonald's in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Christian University Freshman Move-In Day Is a Success

For any parent moving their child into college dorms, freshman year can be tiresome, but also fun...sometimes. Students get to meet their roommates in person and decide the décor of the room, along with which side of the room they prefer to stay on, and just bond with each other while their moms hang their clothes in their closets. Well, at Lubbock Christian University, freshman move-in day is just a bit different.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?

There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday

If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

