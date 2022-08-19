Read full article on original website
Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
Related
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions On Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event and on Saturday, August 27 the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the...
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock Meme King Is the Facebook Page That Saved My Sanity During the Pandemic
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
PSA for Lubbock Dog Owners: Leptospirosis Case Confirmed in the Area
As a dog owner, I try to know about everything that can harm my dog. But this is a disease I've never heard of. The Slaton Animal Hospital has confirmed a case of leptospirosis in a dog. The dog was a middle-aged large breed dog from Lynn County. What is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
Lubbock Christian University Freshman Move-In Day Is a Success
For any parent moving their child into college dorms, freshman year can be tiresome, but also fun...sometimes. Students get to meet their roommates in person and decide the décor of the room, along with which side of the room they prefer to stay on, and just bond with each other while their moms hang their clothes in their closets. Well, at Lubbock Christian University, freshman move-in day is just a bit different.
Recycling Can Be Complicated: Here’s How to Do it in Lubbock, Texas
As someone who tries to live as sustainable of a lifestyle as I can, recycling is something I find very important. Unfortunately, I live in a city that doesn’t make recycling as user-friendly as it could be. I grew up in an area where every house had its own...
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday
If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Arson Suspect Arrested in Roswell, New Mexico
The man believed to be responsible for setting fire to a Schlotzsky's in Lubbock has been arrested in Roswell, New Mexico. 19-year-old Blair Warner was actually first arrested back on July 6th after Lubbock Police responded to an alarm being tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street. This was at around 4:46 a.m.
