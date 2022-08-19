ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles LB Haason Reddick invests and partners in clean energy drink R7

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
Haason Reddick returned home this offseason, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a 3-year, $45 million deal making him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL.

Reddick is a Camden, New Jersey native and played his college football at Temple University before being drafted by the Cardinals and spending time with the Panthers.

Now back home and with the Eagles, Reddick has dived head first into off-the-field ventures, telling Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP morning show about his new clean energy drink.

Partnering with R7 Energy, Reddick is hoping to get a “cleaner” and more “natural” alternative of energy drink for fans and athletes to consume.

“I am super excited to be a proud investor and partner in the R7 brand! The entire team put a great deal of thought and science into the formulation of the product, so pro athletes like me and others can consume an energy drink that will fuel their everyday performance without harmful additives,” said Reddick.

Reddick and the Eagles are in Berea, Ohio, for joint practices with the Browns, and the talented pass rusher is already making his presence felt.

You can hear the entirety of Reddick’s interview below.

Top photos from the Eagles preseason opener against the Jets

