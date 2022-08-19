ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta police: 3 shot in Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say three people were shot in the city's Midtown neighborhood, and the shooter remains at large. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The department was advising people Monday afternoon to stay off the...
