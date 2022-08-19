ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom.  Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features. "We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a The post Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Old Spaghetti Factory poised for Colorado Springs opening

The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion. Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east...
KXRM

Free farmers market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News one person was found with a gunshot this morning. Police tell 11 News they were called to reports of a shooting at the New Havana Bar and Grill on North Academy and Academy Circle around 2:12 a.m. Police say the person that was shot was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO

