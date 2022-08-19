Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family MemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Dawson Trails gets Castle Rock OK, Costco incentives considered laterMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock Fire and Rescue earns third international accreditation statusHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom. Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features. "We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a The post Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi
Motorcycle riders from across the US gathered in Pueblo Saturday for the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show.
Former Olympian hoping for change as 18th Street bridge elevators are shut down overnight
DENVER — For Amy Van Dyken, the route to get to a place as important as the nearest grocery store, is vital. The route includes a pedestrian bridge at 18th Street right next to where she lives, that crosses over train tracks and provides access to a nearby Whole Foods and Union Station.
Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans
The healthy-eating joint has apparently added and changed openings regarding its Fort Collins and Colorado Springs locations
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
Old Spaghetti Factory poised for Colorado Springs opening
The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion. Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east...
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Free farmers market this Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News one person was found with a gunshot this morning. Police tell 11 News they were called to reports of a shooting at the New Havana Bar and Grill on North Academy and Academy Circle around 2:12 a.m. Police say the person that was shot was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
