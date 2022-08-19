When Chloe Lewis and James “Jim” Rosen attended a friend’s wedding in 2015, they weren’t expecting to find their own happily ever after. It all started when the two were seated next to each other at the rehearsal dinner. After delivering speeches, they headed over to a nearby hotel with the rest of the wedding party for a nightcap. “We sat at the end of the bar as, one by one, our friends trickled back up to their rooms without disturbing us,” the couple reflects. “We remained engrossed in conversation until 3 a.m.” Chloe and Jim spent the following night together on the dance floor, and the rest was history.

