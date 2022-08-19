Read full article on original website
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record
“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Bear Shot Nine Times After Breaking Into Colorado Home and Charging Owner
Ken Mauldin grabbed his handgun after being woken up by his wife screaming that there was a bear in the house.
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
Cougar Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy on Camping Trip in Rare Incident
Spending time outdoors comes with a degree of inherent risk. No matter how careful an outdoorsman you might be, stepping into any animal’s habitat can be dangerous, as even the most nonaggressive animal can attack if they feel threatened. However, animal attacks aren’t nearly as common as Jaws and Anaconda would have you believe.
Investigation Underway as Human Foot Discovered Floating in Hotspring in Yellowstone
In a hot spring in Yellowstone Park, a foot (and shoe) was discovered floating. Authorities from the national park are looking into the find, which was made in the southern region's Abyss Pool. Discovering the Foot. A Yellowstone National Park staffer discovered a portion of a foot floating with a...
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park
In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
Black Bear Takes Nine Bullets Following Home Invasion in Colorado
A black bear was shot multiple times as it charged toward the homeowner when the animal was in the middle of its home invasion in Colorado, ultimately taking nine bullets before falling. At around two in the morning, Ken Mauldin was awakened by screams from his wife at his Steamboat...
A Whimsical Mountain Wedding in Beaver Creek, Colorado
When Chloe Lewis and James “Jim” Rosen attended a friend’s wedding in 2015, they weren’t expecting to find their own happily ever after. It all started when the two were seated next to each other at the rehearsal dinner. After delivering speeches, they headed over to a nearby hotel with the rest of the wedding party for a nightcap. “We sat at the end of the bar as, one by one, our friends trickled back up to their rooms without disturbing us,” the couple reflects. “We remained engrossed in conversation until 3 a.m.” Chloe and Jim spent the following night together on the dance floor, and the rest was history.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
US government steps in over drought-savaged Colorado River with water cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico
The US government has stepped in to protect the drought-ravaged Colorado River system after talks fell apart among western states on how to cut back on water use. The American West is in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” linked to the climate crisis, and higher temperatures have reduced the snowpack, meaning less runoff into big bodies of water. Camille Touton, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation which manages water and power, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Colorado River system is approaching a “tipping point”. Its largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at historic...
The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park
Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
More Wolves, Beavers Could Help Western Lands
One of the areas hit hard by climate change is the American West. To help restore the faltering ecosystem, a team of researchers suggests rewilding the lands with wolves and beavers. They say adding the animals would help restore key ecological processes. “We were very concerned about the converging crises...
Hiker dies after falling 100 feet near Oregon’s Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. — A woman hiking near Multnomah Falls in Oregon died Friday after falling about 100 feet and suffering a head injury, authorities said. The woman, who was not identified, was hiking with a group of friends at about 1:15 p.m. PDT when she fell near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
