What is Nichole Sakura Doing Now?
Nichole Sakura has starred in shows like 'Shameless' and 'Superstore' — learn what the actor has been up to recently and her upcoming project.
Does House of the Dragon episode 1 have a post credits scene?
House Of The Dragon will be hitting our screens very soon, and fans are wondering how much of a tease the show will be. The prequel to Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon is set some 300 years earlier and stars the likes of Matt Smith. We can watch...
The Sandman Season 2: Release date, cast and latest news
Netflix and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has captured hearts (and imaginations) with the epic first season. Fans were thrilled to find there was a bonus episode after they thought the first season had finished but are now wanting more. The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans of the original source material comics too (a rare feat!) so many want to know if there will be a second season.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Will Smith freaks out after seeing massive spider inside home
Will Smith has documented a terrifying home invasion and told his followers he is now 'at a Holiday Inn' following the ordeal. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star posted footage of the incident on Instagram, revealing an eight-legged marauder that is so horrific that is sure to send a chill down your spine.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
"I Just Killed My Dad": A closer look at the true story behind the Netflix father-son murder series
Netflix's documentary, "I Just Killed My Dad," is as horrifying as it sounds. The three-part series revisits the true story of Anthony Templet, who was just 17 years of age when he murdered his father, Burt, in their Baton Rouge home. At first glance, the crime seemed both simple and...
Fans go wild as HBO drops first look at The Last of Us television series
HBO has dropped the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us television adaptation. The 30-second clip shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in several locations in this post-apocalyptic world. Bella's character Ellie says to Joel (Pascal): "Everybody I've cared for has either died or left me." A statement from...
Rick and Morty season eight is being worked on 'right now'
Rick and Morty season six is right around the corner with just a couple of weeks to go before the first new episode drops, and the people behind the show are already hard at work on future seasons. We know that back in 2018 between seasons three and four Adult...
House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
Brendan Fraser's newest film just won a major pre-Oscars award
Brendan Fraser’s latest film role is already raking in the hype, having won the actor a major pre-Oscars award. Fraser stars in Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming drama The Whale, which follows a 600lb man called Charlie as he tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Ahead of the film’s...
Comedian's 'Job Centre' Edinburgh Fringe joke was one of the most savage ever
Today, Adam Rowe is one of the most successful comedians in the UK, having already won several awards for his stand-up act as well as his podcast. Back in 2018, however, it was his award win for the best joke at that year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival which really propelled him into the mainstream for the very first time.
Owners of Indian restaurant Ryan Reynolds called 'best in Europe' had no idea who he was
The owners of a family restaurant that Ryan Reynolds described as the ‘best Indian in Europe’ had no idea they were serving food to a Hollywood A-lister when he placed his order. The Rahaman family have been running the Light of India restaurant in the Cheshire town of...
