Trey Anthony, a best-selling author and playwright, is known as the Oprah Winfrey of Canada. She has shared her authentic self in her comedy and plays. These personal stories have touched women regardless of race, size, or economic status. After surviving these last few years in a Pandemic, Anthony brings fresh insight into our lives' setbacks, trauma, and drama. Her new book and tour are titled Black Girl in Love Herself - A Guide to Self-Love, Healing, and Creating the Life, You Truly Deserve. Her tour stops in Atlanta on August 25th at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO