Atlanta Daily World
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
Eater
September Marks the Opening of the Next Food Stall at Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village
Chef Lino Yi’s Korean-American pop-up TKO opens as a permanent food stall in September at Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village (EAV), joining Brazilian restaurant and coffee bar Buteco, Woody’s CheeseSteaks, Gyro Gyro, and Waffle Bar at the mini food hall. TKO, short for “the Korean One,” should...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28
Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend. Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in...
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Black Pride Weekend
Atlanta Black Pride is about to make its fabulous return, and kick things off for an epic celebration filled with unmissable things to do. Including (but not limited to) a free music festival and a whole lot of partying! The festival and jam-packed weekend is one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ events in the United States, with over 140,000 expected attendees annually.
Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta
It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
wclk.com
Black Girl In Love With Herself from Trey Anthony comes to Atlanta on August 25th
Trey Anthony, a best-selling author and playwright, is known as the Oprah Winfrey of Canada. She has shared her authentic self in her comedy and plays. These personal stories have touched women regardless of race, size, or economic status. After surviving these last few years in a Pandemic, Anthony brings fresh insight into our lives' setbacks, trauma, and drama. Her new book and tour are titled Black Girl in Love Herself - A Guide to Self-Love, Healing, and Creating the Life, You Truly Deserve. Her tour stops in Atlanta on August 25th at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
24hip-hop.com
Have You Met Lightskin Bobby?
Q: What’s your artist name and where are you from?. A: My stage name is Lightskin Bobby. I was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga proudly representing the whole Zone 6 aka East Atlanta. Q: Why do you love music?. A: I love music because it has been a...
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
fox40jackson.com
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. “In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Atlanta Magazine
A wave of new shops in Atlanta are showing off previously online-only brands
You might have noticed that, suddenly, more and more stores you’re used to seeing online have locations in metro Atlanta: Lunya, Rothy’s, Allbirds, Peloton, Lovesac, Framebridge. Ironically, traditionally digital-only brands are discovering the advantages of brick-and-mortar. Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing for North American...
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
thecitymenus.com
Calling All Golf Cart Owners: The Avenue Peachtree City Hosts Golf Cart Show
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is calling all golf cart owners to show off their rides at the center’s Golf Cart Show. The event is set to be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. The Peachtree City community is invited...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
