Brownsville, TX

fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 26-28)

There is no shortage of events this week, especially with all the new offerings at the Minnesota State Fair. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota State Fair. 1256 Snelling Ave. N, St. Paul. August 26 through September 5. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe

Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Sunshine ahead after rainy stretch

After a wet and cloudy end to the week the Twin Cities area will finally see some sunshine in the forecast! Saturday will begin cloudy with pockets of leftover light rain showers, but by the afternoon we should see sunshine mixing in with the cloudy sky. Highs remain comfortable in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low 60s. Sunday looks fantastic with quiet, sunny weather and highs near average in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN

