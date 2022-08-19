After a wet and cloudy end to the week the Twin Cities area will finally see some sunshine in the forecast! Saturday will begin cloudy with pockets of leftover light rain showers, but by the afternoon we should see sunshine mixing in with the cloudy sky. Highs remain comfortable in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low 60s. Sunday looks fantastic with quiet, sunny weather and highs near average in the low 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO