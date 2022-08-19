Read full article on original website
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 26-28)
There is no shortage of events this week, especially with all the new offerings at the Minnesota State Fair. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota State Fair. 1256 Snelling Ave. N, St. Paul. August 26 through September 5. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is...
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe
Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
Minnesota high school senior completes elite Navy flight training program
Como Park Senior High School student Alexander Le completed an intense eight-week Navy Flight Academy training program. He was just one of 24 people selected nationwide for the program.
Sunshine ahead after rainy stretch
After a wet and cloudy end to the week the Twin Cities area will finally see some sunshine in the forecast! Saturday will begin cloudy with pockets of leftover light rain showers, but by the afternoon we should see sunshine mixing in with the cloudy sky. Highs remain comfortable in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low 60s. Sunday looks fantastic with quiet, sunny weather and highs near average in the low 80s.
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
