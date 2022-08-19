Letter: …Without hesitation, she said she would meet me at the Ely Vet Clinic. Words cannot begin to express my appreciation for her.

Read full article on original website
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
WTIP
Local committee continues to discuss future of vacation rentals in Cook County
Restricting the number of vacation rentals in places like Lutsen, Tofte, and the Gunflint Trail is an idea that appears to be gaining momentum as the Cook County Vacation Rental Committee prepares for its final month of discussion on the future of the industry on the local level. During an...
boreal.org
Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl - woman killed by drunk driver in northern MN
Friends and family of Joni Dahl remember her as an ambitious, community-driven woman. Dahl died in a fatal crash Friday. A Virginia man was charged in connection with the collision, accused of drunk driving. “It’s just a shock, and it’s such a loss, it’s such a great loss, Joni’s presence...
livingnewdeal.org
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
willmarradio.com
Funeral services for Tomassoni Friday
(Chisolm, MN) -- Visitation and the funeral are today (10 & 11 a-m Friday) at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm for state Senator David Tomassoni, who died last week at age 69 from complications of A-L-S. One of Tomassoni’s last official acts was spearheading 20-plus million dollars for A-L-S research through the legislature. Leaders on both sides of the political aisle are heralding Tomassoni’s service to the Iron Range and all of Minnesota.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
FOX 21 Online
Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver
EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
WDIO-TV
Driver charged after fatal crash on the Range
People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”
