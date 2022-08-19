Read full article on original website
The Idaho equation
When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get asked by business leaders in the room “how is Idaho doing that” or “what is the Idaho equation?” While I am not a Math Professor, I know that an equation is defined as a situation or problem in which several factors must be considered. The first step in solving any equation is to make the equation as simple as possible and after living here and serving as the Dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University I think the Idaho equation is driven by four simple variables which I shared recently with the Idaho Technology Council.
