Idaho State Journal
The Idaho equation
When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get asked by business leaders in the room “how is Idaho doing that” or “what is the Idaho equation?” While I am not a Math Professor, I know that an equation is defined as a situation or problem in which several factors must be considered. The first step in solving any equation is to make the equation as simple as possible and after living here and serving as the Dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University I think the Idaho equation is driven by four simple variables which I shared recently with the Idaho Technology Council.
Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed. The governor’s bill also would place an advisory measure on the November ballot to ask Idahoans if they agree with the moves,...
Idaho State Journal
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Idaho State Journal
Feds: Urgent action needed to save Idaho's salmon
Federal fisheries managers found that wild salmon and steelhead from the Snake and Columbia rivers are threatened by climate change like never before and that urgent action is required to save the fish. But officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opted to leave their status under the Endangered...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces changes to transportation staff
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor. Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School....
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
Idaho State Journal
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of...
Idaho State Journal
Hasselquist, Claudia Ann
Claudia Hasselquist Ann Hasselquist Claudia Hasselquist passed away 26th of July 2022 after a courageous battle with endometrial cancer. Claudia was born on April 22, 1948, in Ord, Nebraska to parents Henry and Elven Schaefer. Her family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska 1958 where she graduated from high school. Upon graduation she attended the University of Nebraska and was married in 1967 to Keith Hasselquist. They both graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1970 where she received a bachelor's degree of Science in Education. They moved to Madison Wisconsin where she taught Physical Education. In 1975 they moved to Pocatello Idaho where they had two wonderful sons, Tyson and Niles. She received her master's degree in Health Education from Idaho State University 1987. She worked in education and provided in-service training to educators throughout the state. In 1990 the family moved to Boise where she joined staff at the state Department Education working to promote Safe Drug Free Schools. She completed her professional life in 2011. The family took advantage of all the city and surrounding area had to offer. She enjoyed happy family times camping, rafting, hiking, gardening and above all golfing. She had many golfing friends which gave wonderful support during this challenging time. Claudia is survived by her son, Tyson of Boise, Daughter in Law, Eliza Hasselquist of Umea Sweden, two grandchildren Frida and Toby, and sister Cheryl Spence of Ft Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: * Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church,2981 E Boise Ave, Boise 83706 - https://www.bslcboise.org/ * Idaho Junior Golf Foundation - https://www.ijgf.org/give * Or to a cancer organization of your choice. Details of celebration of life will be posted at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/pwQJGMFH.
School District 25 officials excited for 2022-23 school year to 'Take Flight'
POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to “take flight” in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception. ...
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout still serving and protecting Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
Idaho State Journal
Say hello to The Riverwoods: Longtime Pocatello event venue gets new name; managers planning open house, bridal fair
POCATELLO — The Rosewood Reception Center has been a gathering place for Gate City residents for 15 years. In the years to come, it will remain an event center — but with some modern upgrades. In July, an investor bought the Rosewood and it received a new name:...
Idaho State Journal
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever." She watched the...
For better or worse, husband and wife team takes over ISU volleyball
The first question that comes to mind when you are introduced to a husband/wife coaching team is, “How does that work?” Because, you see, coaching is probably unlike any other business where you might see a husband and wife working together. Coaching is 24/7 “togetherness,” from running practices, travel, recruiting, film dissection and games. And sharing emotions. Oh man, the emotions, the shared joy of victory and, when you’re charged with rebuilding a struggling program, the common frustrations and hopelessness that can come with consistent...
Former Sheriff Craig Rowland pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault. As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped. In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General's Office will recommend a sentence of probation and a jail sentence of 10 days that cannot be suspended. The deal does not state...
