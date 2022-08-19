Claudia Hasselquist Ann Hasselquist Claudia Hasselquist passed away 26th of July 2022 after a courageous battle with endometrial cancer. Claudia was born on April 22, 1948, in Ord, Nebraska to parents Henry and Elven Schaefer. Her family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska 1958 where she graduated from high school. Upon graduation she attended the University of Nebraska and was married in 1967 to Keith Hasselquist. They both graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1970 where she received a bachelor's degree of Science in Education. They moved to Madison Wisconsin where she taught Physical Education. In 1975 they moved to Pocatello Idaho where they had two wonderful sons, Tyson and Niles. She received her master's degree in Health Education from Idaho State University 1987. She worked in education and provided in-service training to educators throughout the state. In 1990 the family moved to Boise where she joined staff at the state Department Education working to promote Safe Drug Free Schools. She completed her professional life in 2011. The family took advantage of all the city and surrounding area had to offer. She enjoyed happy family times camping, rafting, hiking, gardening and above all golfing. She had many golfing friends which gave wonderful support during this challenging time. Claudia is survived by her son, Tyson of Boise, Daughter in Law, Eliza Hasselquist of Umea Sweden, two grandchildren Frida and Toby, and sister Cheryl Spence of Ft Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: * Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church,2981 E Boise Ave, Boise 83706 - https://www.bslcboise.org/ * Idaho Junior Golf Foundation - https://www.ijgf.org/give * Or to a cancer organization of your choice. Details of celebration of life will be posted at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/pwQJGMFH.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO