ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

David Bakhtiari Activated Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Injuries limited Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to just 27 snaps last season. But after starting the 2022 offseason on the PUP list, the Packers have him back. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Bakhtiari is being activated off the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy