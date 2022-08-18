7 best sushi restaurants in Colorado Springs
With sushi roll titles like "Denver Nugget" and "Gangnam Style," these local sushi spots provide an exciting flare; plus exquisite sushi-making, of course.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 sushi restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy sushi lands on the list:
7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100
6. Dozo Sushi & Bar: 1606 South 8th Street
5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard and 1760 Dublin Boulevard
4. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway
3. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148
2. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street
"Innovative sushi rolls along with the classics and a wonderful selection of sake."
"Best sushi in the Springs. Eat at the bar and you may get to try some freebies!"
"Favorite sushi date spot!"
1. Ai Sushi & Grill: 4655 Centennial Boulevard
"I have tried many sushi places but I keep going back to them!"
"Best sushi in town. Now under new ownership and it has actually improved the menu and service."
"Love the hibachi tables!"
