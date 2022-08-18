ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

7 best sushi restaurants in Colorado Springs

By Julia Stickrod julia.stickrod@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago

With sushi roll titles like "Denver Nugget" and "Gangnam Style," these local sushi spots provide an exciting flare; plus exquisite sushi-making, of course.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 sushi restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy sushi lands on the list:

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386OaB_0hNYLami00
Gazette reader comment: "Sushi Rakkyo is the best place to go for all-you-can-eat sushi. The fish is fresh, and the service is great." Address: 9205 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

6. Dozo Sushi & Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard and 1760 Dublin Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHj9v_0hNYLami00
Jun Japanese Restaurant’s Bad Boy sushi roll.

4. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS6c7_0hNYLami00
#6: Kura Japanese Restaurant Gazette reader comment: "Hands down best sushi in town." Address: 3479 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

3. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134cOP_0hNYLami00
Sushi Ato boasts a modern and clean decor that invites you to linger as you indulge some of the city’s best ramen. Photo by Micah Redfield

2. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbZyD_0hNYLami00
Fujiyama Restaurant Tuesday August 5, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

"Innovative sushi rolls along with the classics and a wonderful selection of sake."

"Best sushi in the Springs. Eat at the bar and you may get to try some freebies!"

"Favorite sushi date spot!"

1. Ai Sushi & Grill: 4655 Centennial Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cpx9Q_0hNYLami00
Ai Sushi & Grill

"I have tried many sushi places but I keep going back to them!"

"Best sushi in town. Now under new ownership and it has actually improved the menu and service."

"Love the hibachi tables!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show

Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Planning for expanded open space in northwest Colorado Springs could be underway as soon as next year

The planning process could soon start for the expanded Blodgett Open Space in northwestern Colorado Springs. The Pikeview Frontage has historically been used socially for hiking, biking, wildlife watching and dog walking. It was acquired by the city last year and is the final section of the 153-acre piece of land that sits at the base of the Pikeview Quarry, known locally as the scar on the mountain. The addition brings the total acreage of Blodgett Open Space to 384.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kura
KXRM

Colorado State Fair to kick off 150th season in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). “The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Avenue onto southbound Murray Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Springs#Dozo Sushi Bar#Dublin Boulevard
OutThere Colorado

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain Cookies

Peanut Butter Cup cookie from Mary's Mountain Cookies in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are the perfect sweet treat. The hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in hundreds of flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving. Now, this ideal dessert can be found in downtown Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Larkspur, Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
LARKSPUR, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy