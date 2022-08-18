7 best sushi restaurants in Colorado Springs

With sushi roll titles like "Denver Nugget" and "Gangnam Style," these local sushi spots provide an exciting flare; plus exquisite sushi-making, of course.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 sushi restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy sushi lands on the list:

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

Gazette reader comment: "Sushi Rakkyo is the best place to go for all-you-can-eat sushi. The fish is fresh, and the service is great." Address: 9205 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

6. Dozo Sushi & Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard and 1760 Dublin Boulevard

Jun Japanese Restaurant’s Bad Boy sushi roll.

4. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

#6: Kura Japanese Restaurant Gazette reader comment: "Hands down best sushi in town." Address: 3479 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

3. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

Sushi Ato boasts a modern and clean decor that invites you to linger as you indulge some of the city’s best ramen. Photo by Micah Redfield

2. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

Fujiyama Restaurant Tuesday August 5, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

"Innovative sushi rolls along with the classics and a wonderful selection of sake."

"Best sushi in the Springs. Eat at the bar and you may get to try some freebies!"

"Favorite sushi date spot!"

1. Ai Sushi & Grill: 4655 Centennial Boulevard

Ai Sushi & Grill

"I have tried many sushi places but I keep going back to them!"

"Best sushi in town. Now under new ownership and it has actually improved the menu and service."

"Love the hibachi tables!"