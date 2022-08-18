Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes

Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge.

A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4.

All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a half southwest of Colorado Springs, over the past two decades of the fly-in show. This year’s free event is Saturday at the SilverWest Airport.

Planes have long captured the imagination of many a human. Maybe it’s still the awe and wonder of flight. Maybe it’s what the big birds have contributed to our history. Probably it’s a little bit of a lot of things.

Bryan Anderson, chairman of the SilverWest Airport board, thinks part of the event’s allure is the ability to see the planes up close.

“People see them fly over or in a commercial setting,” he said. “You see it through a window at the airport, and you go down the jetway and get on, but you never get to see the plane from outside.”

Another big focus of the small, hometown fly-in is introducing young people to the power of aviation: “To expose them to something they might not get to see routinely and potential careers in aviation,” Anderson said.

The event began more than two decades ago as a free pancake breakfast, intended to lure people out to see the small airport, and has grown into a fly-in. Last year, the event attracted 500 visitors.

This year will see the continuation of the free carb-loading tradition, as well as live music and arts and crafts vendors. About 30 to 50 vintage and modern planes from around Colorado and the surrounding states will begin arriving around 7 a.m. and depart around 2 p.m. Anderson doesn’t know yet who will show up with what planes.

Anderson, who also pines for planes, is the proud owner of a 1944 T-6 Texan, which he spent 18 months rebuilding and now flies weekly to other fly-ins and air shows. He also donates flights to charities. An Air Force aviator for 22 years, he then flew for Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, a pseudonym for Lockheed’s Advanced Development Programs, which design aircraft.

His particular plane was used to train most, if not all, of the WWII aviators in the Navy and Army Air Corps. The British and Canadians also used a version of it.

“It’s (T-6 Texan) a salute to the veterans of WWII,” he said. “And many people in the warbird community say you don’t own them, you’re just a caretaker for the next generation. It’s important for people to see what those aviators started out on in the ‘40s.”

He loves the two-seater, calling it a “taildragger airplane,” due to its conventional two main gear with a tailwheel in back.

“It hearkens back to the early days of aviation with conventional-geared planes,” Anderson said. “It sounds like a giant Harley-Davidson with wings on it.”

