ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westcliffe, CO

Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCqiK_0hNYLZqr00

Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge.

A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4.

All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a half southwest of Colorado Springs, over the past two decades of the fly-in show. This year’s free event is Saturday at the SilverWest Airport.

Planes have long captured the imagination of many a human. Maybe it’s still the awe and wonder of flight. Maybe it’s what the big birds have contributed to our history. Probably it’s a little bit of a lot of things.

Bryan Anderson, chairman of the SilverWest Airport board, thinks part of the event’s allure is the ability to see the planes up close.

“People see them fly over or in a commercial setting,” he said. “You see it through a window at the airport, and you go down the jetway and get on, but you never get to see the plane from outside.”

Another big focus of the small, hometown fly-in is introducing young people to the power of aviation: “To expose them to something they might not get to see routinely and potential careers in aviation,” Anderson said.

The event began more than two decades ago as a free pancake breakfast, intended to lure people out to see the small airport, and has grown into a fly-in. Last year, the event attracted 500 visitors.

This year will see the continuation of the free carb-loading tradition, as well as live music and arts and crafts vendors. About 30 to 50 vintage and modern planes from around Colorado and the surrounding states will begin arriving around 7 a.m. and depart around 2 p.m. Anderson doesn’t know yet who will show up with what planes.

Anderson, who also pines for planes, is the proud owner of a 1944 T-6 Texan, which he spent 18 months rebuilding and now flies weekly to other fly-ins and air shows. He also donates flights to charities. An Air Force aviator for 22 years, he then flew for Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, a pseudonym for Lockheed’s Advanced Development Programs, which design aircraft.

His particular plane was used to train most, if not all, of the WWII aviators in the Navy and Army Air Corps. The British and Canadians also used a version of it.

“It’s (T-6 Texan) a salute to the veterans of WWII,” he said. “And many people in the warbird community say you don’t own them, you’re just a caretaker for the next generation. It’s important for people to see what those aviators started out on in the ‘40s.”

He loves the two-seater, calling it a “taildragger airplane,” due to its conventional two main gear with a tailwheel in back.

“It hearkens back to the early days of aviation with conventional-geared planes,” Anderson said. “It sounds like a giant Harley-Davidson with wings on it.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Why this alpine lake changed color at Rocky Mountain National Park

This summer, Koren Nydick was scrolling Facebook when she stopped at a photo. It was of a lake from back in Colorado, back at Rocky Mountain National Park, where she serves as chief of resource stewardship. She knew the lake, Haiyaha, an Indigenous word roughly translating to “rock.” But now the lake looked different. The color was unlike anything she had ever seen at the park.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Westcliffe, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
OutThere Colorado

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
99.9 KEKB

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Shows#Fly In#The Air Force Academy#Texan#Beechcraft T 34 Mentor#Falcon
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
cowboystatedaily.com

81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy