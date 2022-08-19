Read full article on original website
College athlete NFTs are on the market, starting with Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A new company wants to connect fans with the world of college sports – digitally. They’re also giving student athletes a way to make money from their name, image and likeness. If it weren’t for scholarships, college athletes would’ve played for free – until last year. “Every year, they [athletic programs] […]
channel1450.com
SHG Cyclone Volleyball Season Preview
We caught up with the SHG volleyball program before they open their season on Monday against Lincoln at home. The Cyclones return a large core of their team from last year, but under a new head coach, the expectations stay the same.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Explore the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Just one block off old Route 66, near the edge of downtown Atlanta, sits one of the only restored wooden grain elevators in Illinois. Painted a deep mahogany red on the beveled outer siding, the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator opened in 1904 as a hub for grain storage and commerce throughout the region, with locally farmed grain being shipped to cities like Chicago, Decatur, Peoria and Terre Haute, Indiana.
Ever want to feel small? Visit the giant rocking chair in this Illinois town
This small Illinois town is known for its oversized household objects. St. Louis has the Arch, and Casey has a giant rocking chair.
Hoopeston Fire Dept. assists with fire in Watseka
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Hoopeston were called to Watseka early Sunday morning to assist firefighters in that town with battling a fire The fire happened at 534 East Walnut Street at 1:31 a.m. Officials described the fire as being structural. WCIA is working to learn more details about this fire.
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board to vote on building new school at Oak Grove site
DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools board of education will vote at its Tuesday meeting on whether to use federal COVID relief funds to build a new school at the site of the former Oak Grove School, 2160 W. Center St. The use of the Elementary and Secondary School...
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
Sewer repairs closing lane in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on one street in Champaign will be merged into a single lane on Monday as construction crews perform storm sewer maintenance. SNC Construction will be closing the right lane of westbound University Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. Eastbound traffic will not be affected […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
State Police respond to morning crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
