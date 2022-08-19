ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reds advance to Asian Champions League QF with 5-0 rout

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Urawa Reds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League after the Japanese team routed Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim 5-0 on Friday.

Alexander Scholz put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and the two-time champion looked comfortable in front of its home fans at Saitama Stadium. David Moberg Karlsson scored twice before the break and Kasper Junker added two more late in the game to complete the victory in the one-legged encounter.

Thailand’s Pathum United also comfortably won its round-of-16 game, beating Hong Kong’s Kitchee 4-0 with goals from Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Ikhsan Fandi, Teerasil Dangda and Chatmongkol Tongkiri.

Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japan’s Vissel Kobe won Thursday to complete the eastern zone quarterfinal lineup.

In the quarterfinal draw held Saturday, Vissel Kobe will meet Jeonbuk while Urawa will play Pathum United, both on Monday.

The tournament is divided into two geographic regions. Round-of-16 games in the western half of the draw will not be held until February 2023.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

