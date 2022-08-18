ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

goccusports.com

Chanticleers Fall On The Road At College of Charleston

Box Score MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team fell on the road to the College of Charleston 3-0 on Sunday night. With the loss, the Chanticleers are now 0-1-1 overall, while the Cougars improve to 2-0-0 on the season with the win. Just 17 seconds...
CHARLESTON, SC
goccusports.com

McCall Named to Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named to The Manning Award watch list, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it was announced on Monday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University move-in weekend kicked off Friday — welcoming the Conway university’s largest freshman class to date with more than 2,700 new students joining the student body.  Provost Daniel Ennis said students have a lot to look forward to this year. One of those things being a more normal semester.  […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
realtybiznews.com

A Roundup of Myrtle Beach’s Highest Rated Agents

This week our “top agents” journey takes us to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in search of the superstars of real estate marketing. Over the past few months, we’ve been experimenting with better methods for finding and evaluating real estate professionals. We’ve met with some success but a lot more complications.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
police1.com

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina

The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
FLORENCE, SC

