SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. James
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
goccusports.com
Chanticleers Fall On The Road At College of Charleston
Box Score MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team fell on the road to the College of Charleston 3-0 on Sunday night. With the loss, the Chanticleers are now 0-1-1 overall, while the Cougars improve to 2-0-0 on the season with the win. Just 17 seconds...
goccusports.com
McCall Earns Spot on 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List
CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the second consecutive season, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been recognized by the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA), as he was named to the 2022 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. The 2022 CFPA National Performer of the...
goccusports.com
McCall Named to Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Watch List
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named to The Manning Award watch list, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it was announced on Monday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Tennis Center to be named after beloved high school coach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will soon bear the name of an award-winning coach who was loved throughout the Grand Strand community. To memorialize the late Rivers Lynch and the impact he had on his students and the community, the Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will be renamed after him.
The Post and Courier
Bench clearing scrum ends Kingstree-Manning football game early as tensions boiled over
A bench-clearing scrum between Kingstree and Manning high schools ended the first game of the Blazer era with 64 seconds left on the clock when a chippy game continued to escalate. The officials decided to end the game there as to not risk things getting worse with the result seemingly...
Coastal Carolina University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University move-in weekend kicked off Friday — welcoming the Conway university’s largest freshman class to date with more than 2,700 new students joining the student body. Provost Daniel Ennis said students have a lot to look forward to this year. One of those things being a more normal semester. […]
22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff brings 200 competitors, hundreds of spectators to Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Guy Daniels Memorial SurfOff returned to Surfside Beach this weekend for the 22nd year to raise money for college scholarships and raise awareness about conservation and keeping beaches and oceans clean. Nearly 200 surfers competed in front of an estimated 1,500 spectators on Saturday and Sunday to raise […]
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
realtybiznews.com
A Roundup of Myrtle Beach’s Highest Rated Agents
This week our “top agents” journey takes us to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in search of the superstars of real estate marketing. Over the past few months, we’ve been experimenting with better methods for finding and evaluating real estate professionals. We’ve met with some success but a lot more complications.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
wpde.com
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
‘Servant heart’: Retired St. James principal takes job at Chick-fil-A to fill void
Editor’s note: A previous version had Pennell’s last name as Pannell. This has been corrected in the story below. MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Vann Pennell was the principal at St. James High School for 12 years, and once he retired he knew he would not see his students as often, So, he found a […]
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
police1.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
