ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hh-today.com

Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush

After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Lebanon, OR
Society
Lebanon, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Lebanon, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Horsepower healing and helping veterans

Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
REDMOND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Patriot#Oregon Health Authority#9 11 Memorial#Politics Local#The City Council#Youth Peer Court#Global Youth Justice
kezi.com

Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
SWEET HOME, OR
oregontoday.net

Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22

We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
NorthcentralPA.com

Oregon man gets year in prison for threatening to turn Montgomery school into 'school of ashes'

Williamsport, Pa. — An Oregon man who left a threatening voicemail for Montgomery Area School District stating that it would be "a school of ashes," was sentenced in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment. Harvey Dulgar, 28, of Salem, made the threatening call in July 2021. He also said in the message that there would be "dead kids along the way," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Dulgar entered a guilty plea in March 2022 for making interstate threats. U. S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.
MONTGOMERY, PA
lebanonlocalnews.com

Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
SCIO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
hh-today.com

Front yard becomes a colorful meadow

Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police

Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy