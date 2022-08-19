Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
Horsepower healing and helping veterans
Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
Oregon man gets year in prison for threatening to turn Montgomery school into 'school of ashes'
Williamsport, Pa. — An Oregon man who left a threatening voicemail for Montgomery Area School District stating that it would be "a school of ashes," was sentenced in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment. Harvey Dulgar, 28, of Salem, made the threatening call in July 2021. He also said in the message that there would be "dead kids along the way," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Dulgar entered a guilty plea in March 2022 for making interstate threats. U. S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
hh-today.com
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow
Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR THE HIGHWAY 22E WESTBOUND ON-RAMP AND GOLF CLUB ROAD SOUTHEAST IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E Westbound on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated...
Stretch of I-5 NB reopens near Albany after crash, fuel spill
A commercial vehicle crash near Albany forced officials to shut down a single lane of Interstate 5 northbound in the area Monday morning.
Chronicle
Grateful Dead’s 1972 Oregon Concert Saved Family Dairy, Became Counterculture Legend
The free yogurt didn’t last long. Chuck and Sue Kesey expected about 5,000 people to show up for the benefit concert they hoped would save their small, Oregon dairy. No one knows for sure how many music fans ended up at the big open field in Veneta 50 years ago this week, but this much is certain: it was a whole lot more than 5,000.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
Comments / 0